ALLEGANY — After dropping its opener 2-0 to DuBois, the Bradford boys soccer team picked up its first win in emphatic fashion.
Mitch Strauss racked up three goals and two assists to power the Owls to a 7-0 triumph over Olean in a Gator Cup Large School first round matchup on Friday night.
Lucas Johnson put Bradford on the board in the 20th minute, scoring off feeds from Strauss and Jake Franz. Andy Mangold (penalty kick) and Colin Conneely (with Strauss assisting) each added first-half markers for the Owls, who held a 3-0 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.
Strauss struck again in the 44th minute, with the helpers going to Mangold and Johnson. Bradford then netted goals in the 61st (Strauss), 62nd (Franz) and 63rd (Strauss) minutes to seal it.
Tristan Dragoone and Aiden Abbott made a combined five saves to preserve the shutout Bradford (1-1) which will meet host Allegany-Limestone in tonight’s championship. Franz and Johnson both finished with two assists. Josh Gardner made 12 saves for Olean (0-1), which will take on Maple Grove in the consolation.
“The defensive line possessed the ball much better today,” Bradford coach Wes Lohrman said, “and, unlike Wednesday, we were able to finish our offensive chances in the final third.”
Said OHS coach Jim Charles: “It was definitely a learning experience. I got a young team … my leading scorer (from last year) didn’t come out, we had a couple other guys we were hoping would come out, but didn’t. So we have some guys playing in different positions, but we’ll figure it out.”
GATOR CUP LARGE SCHOOL Allegany-Limestone 3, Maple Grove 2
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone had to come from behind, but it managed to keep its regular season unbeaten streak intact.
The Gators fell into a rare 2-0 hole before getting a goal back late in the first half to enter halftime trailing 2-1. A-L, according to coach Jon Luce, maintained that pressure in the second stanza, collecting two more goals to secure the comeback triumph.
Eric Spring, who tallied a team-leading 34 goals last year, notched two markers while Zach Luce had the other score. Tyler Griffin and C.J. Ellison each had assists while Jack Conroy made three saves. Trey Demink and Fletcher Demink each found the back of the net for Maple Grove.
A-L (1-0), which outshot the Red Dragons 13-5, will take on Bradford in tonight’s Large School title game. The Gators are now 21-0-1 in their last 22 regular season games, having last lost to this same Maple Grove program in October of 2020.
NON-LEAGUE Hammondsport 7, Andover/Whitesville 1
WHITESVILLE — Jakob Mueller racked up four goals and TyChristopher Ritter notched a goal and three assists to key Hammondsport.
Cayden Casselbury and Alec Makitra also had goals for the Lakers, who grabbed a 2-0 lead within the first 11 minutes.
Andover/Whitesville opened the season 0-1.
BELFAST TOURNAMENT Consolation: Genesee Valley/Belfast 6, Hinsdale 0
BELFAST — Evan Turybury collected two goals and GV/Belfast scored six minutes in en route to its first win of the season.
Stiven Lopez, Justin Hill, Damon Cobb and Thayne Cobb all added markers while Sal Gambino, Cannon Sullivan, Luke Snyder and Sean Mahon posted assists for the JagDogs (1-1). Ty Norasethaporn made seven saves in a shutout effort while Ethan Chapman stopped 13 shots for Hinsdale (0-2).
“We bounced back well after losing the other night (to Houghton),” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said. “I think the boys just settled down and played their game. We had the early goal, and that set the tempo for the rest of the night.
“We’re still figuring out positions and trying to gel, but we put the ball in the net when we needed to tonight.”
Championship: Bolivar-Richburg 2, Houghton 1, OT
BELFAST — Ian Unfus scored on a penalty kick in the first overtime to break a 1-1 tie and give Bolivar-Richburg (2-0) the Belfast Tournament title.
David Baldwin had scored off an Aydin Sisson corner kick at the 11:05 mark for the Wolverines’ goal in regulation. David Abdo made seven saves.
Houghton fell to 1-1.
ADDISON TOURNAMENT Consolation: Wellsville 2, Alfred-Almond 0
ADDISON — Cody Costello and Trenton Green each found the back of the net to lift Wellsville (1-1) to its first win of the year.
Tyler Vogel assisted on Costello’s goal for the Lions.