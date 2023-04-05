(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series revealing the final rosters for the seventh annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase. Today, the four boys rosters comprising the NY and PA Gold and Silver teams. Saturday: the girls rosters).
ALLEGANY — The final rosters have been set for this year’s NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase.
For the second-consecutive year, the event, which pits the top players from Southwestern New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, will feature both a Gold and Silver contest on both the boys’ and girls’ side, making for four total games.
The 2023 Corporate Cup is set for Sunday, July 23, at Allegany-Limestone Central School. The boys’ Silver game will lead off the action at noon with the girls’ Silver contest to follow at 2:30 p.m. The boys’ Gold game is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the girls’ Gold match to conclude the day at 7:30 p.m.
This marks the seventh iteration of the boys’ contests and Year 6 for the girls. And the event has only grown in that time. In its early years, the number of participating players for four teams was around 88, but that figure increased to 160 last year and up to 176 across eight teams this year. Additionally, the pool of high schools from which players try out now numbers 45, a massive increase from its first year, when players from only 10 high schools in each state tried out.
This year, organizers also added an alumni game, which will take place on July 22 at Allegany-Limestone.
Following are the 88 players who were selected to the four boys teams, with 22 comprising each roster. St. Marys had the most Gold (6) and overall selections (11) followed by Allegany-Limestone in each category with 10 and five. Port Allegany and Ellicottville each had six total selections.
Chosen to the New York boys’ Gold roster were: Connor Murray (sr., Frewsburg, goalkeeper), Sean Conroy (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Mitch Ward (sr., Fillmore), Zackery Carr (sr., Frewsburg), Alex Linderman (jr., Olean), Damon Wood (sr., Fillmore), Cooper Freeman (fr., Randolph), Andre Fratercangelo (jr., Olean), Lincoln Carpenter (so., Jamestown), Eric Spring (sr., Allegany-Limestone), Sam Edwards (jr., Ellicottville), Connor Young (so., Southwestern), Cole Faulkner (sr., Portville), William Benatovich (jr., Ellicottville), Zander Terhune (sr., Pioneer), Keegan Rishel (jr., Maple Grove), Zach Luce (sr., Allegany-Limesone), Eli Moore (sr., Maple Grove), Tyler Griffin (sr., Allegany-Limestone), Aiden Harrington (jr., Ellicottville), Reiss Gaines (jr., Bolivar-Richburg) and Jack Conroy (sr., Allegany-Limestone, goalkeeper).
Picked to the Pennsylvania boys’ Gold roster were: Will Nebinski (sr., Warren), Andrew Mangold (jr., Bradford), Corban Reinard (sr., Warren), Jason McAnany (so., St. Marys, goalkeeper), Timothy Brannock (jr., Elk County Catholic), Ethan Wineberg (sr., DuBois), Bobby Urmann (jr., Elk County Catholic), Jack Darling (sr., Warren), Aaron Mishic (jr., Kane), Henry Kisler (jr., Port Allegany), Eli McKay (sr., St. Marys), Ethan Streich (jr., Ridgway, goalkeeper), Liam Brem (jr., St. Marys), Thai Tran (jr., DuBois), Ethan Illerbrun (jr., Kane), Tanner Fox (jr., St. Marys), Jett Ruding (sr., Port Allegany), James Pistner (St. Marys), Anthony Messineo (sr., Elk County Catholic), Mitch Strauss (jr., Bradford), Aiden McKay (sr., St. Marys) and Jacob Hooftallen (sr., Coudersport).
Selected to the New York Silver squad were: David Abdo (jr., Bolivar-Richburg, goalkeeper), Aydin Sisson (jr., Bolivar-Richburg), Cayden Gaines (jr., Bolivar-Richburg), Noah Burch (jr., Jamestown), Preston Jackson (sr., Hinsdale), Drew Oste (so., Maple Grove), Evan Turybury (so., Genesee Valley), Ben Edwards (so., Ellicottville), Owen Dougherty (so., Ellicottville), Robert Childs (fr., Hinsdale), E.J. Dougherty (jr., Ellicottville), Tyler Maloney (jr., Jamestown), Gavin Rodgers (jr., Maple Grove), Zander Parsons (so., Allegany-Limestone), Carson Kwiatkowski (so., Allegany-Limestone), Luke Griffin (so., Allegany-Limestone), Finley Pavlock (jr., Falconer), Jesse Decker (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Jonas Gesing (jr., Southwestern, goalkeeper), Trevor Crouch (jr., Olean), Connor Ellison (jr., Allegany-Limestone) and Alex Hudson (sr., Falconer).
Chosen to the Pennsylvania Silver team were: Casey Young (so., St. Marys, goalkeeper), Aidan Clark (so., Port Allegany, goalkeeper), Justin Dunn (so., Port Allegany), Gavin Lehman (fr., Ridgway), Lukasz Curtis (fr., St. Marys), Angelo Catalone (so., St. Marys), Isaak Johnson (sr., Kane), Alex Schott (fr., Port Allegany), Landen Snyder (jr., Elk County Catholic), Lucas Lanzoni (fr., DuBois), Austin Hamilton (so., Port Allegany), Brendan Bettwy (fr., Clarion-Limestone), Jay Parekh (so., DuBois), Camden Novak (jr., St. Marys), Gabe Heiberger (fr., Ridgway), Dawson Krug (jr., St. Marys), Micah Batson (jr., Coudersport), Quintin Norris (fr., Warren), Eddie Burkett (jr., DuBois), Nash Delp (sr., Coudersport), Jay Sheloski (so., DuBois) and Garrett Lehman (jr., Ridgway).