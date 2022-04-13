(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series revealing the final rosters for the sixth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase. Today, the four boys rosters comprising the NY and PA Gold and Silver teams. Tomorrow: the girls rosters).
BRADFORD, Pa. — Following the last of three tryouts, the final rosters have been set for this year’s NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase.
For the first time, the Corporate Cup, which pits many of the top players from Southwestern New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, has added a second game to both the boys’ and girls’ sides, making for a Gold and Silver contest format. That has allowed the number of competing players to nearly double from 88 in the game’s first six years to 161 for the seventh annual contest.
The number of participating teams has also increased from four to eight.
This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, July 24, at Bradford High School. The girls’ Silver game will lead off the action at noon with the boys’ Silver game to follow at 2:30 p.m. The girls’ Gold game is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the boys’ Gold match to conclude the day at 7:30 p.m.
Following are the 80 players who were picked to the four boys teams. St. Marys had the most selections with eight while Allegany-Limestone (7 total) and Warren (6) had the most chosen to the Gold roster with six apiece. Port Allegany and Kane also had six make it while Portville had five.
Selected to the New York boys Gold team were: Connor Murray (jr., Frewsburg, goalkeeper), Christian Gariepy (sr., Portville), Huddy Kwiatkowski (sr., Allegany-Limestone), Mitch Ward (jr., Fillmore), Quintin Allen (jr., Olean), Alex Linderman (so., Olean), Damon Wood (jr., Fillmore), Kyle Mathes (sr., Portville), Eric Spring (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Chance LaCroix (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Zackery Carr (jr., Frewsburg), Sam Edwards (so., Ellicottville), Ethyn Gilbert (so., Falconer), Damion Brown (jr., Hinsdale), Zach Luce (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Chandler Wirth (jr., Cuba-Rushford), Hunter Stuck (sr., Bolivar-Richburg), Matt Weaver (sr., Belfast), Joseph Ward (sr., Genesee Valley), Reiss Gaines (so., Bolivar-Richburg), Jack Conroy (jr., Allegany-Limestone, goalkeeper) and Tyler Griffin (jr., Allegany-Limestone).
Chosen to the Pennsylvania boys Gold team were: Ty Guilds (sr., Port Allegany, goalkeeper), Will Nebinski (jr., Warren, goalkeeper), Jack Benninger (jr., Ridgway), Mark Lynds (jr., Warren), Evan Davis (jr., Clearfield), Timothy Brannock (so., Elk County Catholic), River Cramer (sr., Port Allegany), Jack Darling (jr., Warren), Andrew Mangold (so., Bradford), Aaron Myers (jr., Johnsonburg), Matthew Palmer (sr., St. Marys), Caden Smiley (sr., Johnsonburg), Roman Sheets (sr., Warren), Collin Kline (sr., St. Marys), Jonathon Mishic (sr., Kane), Parks Ordiway (jr., Warren), Anthony Messineo (jr., Elk County Catholic), Justin Mishic (sr., Kane), Mitchell Strauss (so., Bradford), Aiden McKay (jr., St. Marys), Ethan Best (jr., Warren) and Josh Greville (sr., Kane).
Named to the inaugural NY boys Silver squad were: Luke Colombo (jr., Fillmore, goalkeeper), Jordan Ambuske (jr., Salamanca), Ryan Roulo (jr., Allegany-Limestone), Finley Pavlock (so., Falconer), Robert Childs (8th, Hinsdale), Logan Lewis (sr., Cuba-Rushford), Max Bee (sr., Olean), Caden Waite (sr., Pioneer), Zander Terhune (jr., Pioneer), Sal Gambino (fr., Genesee Valley), Joseph Randolph (jr., Portville), Aiden Harrington (so., Ellicottville), Bryan Randolph (jr., Portville), William Benatovich (so., Ellicottville), Troy Van Sickle (so., Portville, goalkeeper) and Jordan White-Phipps (fr., Genesee Valley).
Part of the first PA boys Silver roster are: James Foradora (sr., Elk County Catholic, goalkeeper), Carter Dush (so., St. Marys, goalkeeper), Austin Hamilton (fr., Port Allegany), Nash Delp (jr., Coudersport), Luke Anderson (so., St. Marys), Syrus Sauers (so., Port Allegany), Jason McAnany (fr., St. Marys), Isaak Johnson (jr., Kane), Bobby Urmann (so., Elk County Catholic), Andrey Bell (sr., Curwensville), Aaron Mishic (so., Kane), Jett Ruding (jr., Port Allegany), Kaleb Greene (sr., Port Allegany), Dawson Krug (so., St. Marys), Jay Parekh (fr., DuBois), Christian Peterson (sr., Bradford), James Pistner (so., St. Marys), Micah Batson (so., Coudersport), Ethan Illerbrun (so., Kane) and Jay Sheloski (fr., DuBois).
The Showcase is an official UnderArmour game. Each player will receive their own individual kit at Media Day. Those kits were designed by game organizers and each goalie kit is unique. The New York boys’ and girls’ Gold teams will be wearing white while the NY boys’ and girls’ Silver Teams will be wearing blue. The Pennsy boys’ and girls’ Gold teams will be wearing black while the the PA boys’ and girls’ Silver Teams will be in red.
The NY goalie kits for both games will be pink while the PA goalie kits are purple. Those uniforms can be viewed by visiting the game’s social media accounts: Facebook (NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase), Instagram (nypa_soccer_showcase) and Twitter (NYPACorpcup).
Last year’s games, held at Bradner Stadium, drew an estimated in-person attendance of 2,000. Corporate Cup contests are also livestreamed on the event’s Facebook page, with the 2021 contests drawing some 5,000 views to date.