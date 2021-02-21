FILLMORE — It needed two overtime periods, but on Saturday, the Wellsville boys basketball team extended its win streak to four games after a thrilling battle with one of the best teams in Allegany County.
The Lions led 52-42 after three quarters but Fillmore rallied to force overtime at 55-55. But after the second OT, Wellsville finally claimed a 72-67 non-league victory.
“What a great game to be a part of … only packed bleachers could have made it better,” noted Fillmore coach Randy Crouch.
“(I’m) proud that my guys battled back and managed to get it to overtime. We had them on the ropes at the end of the first overtime, but just couldn’t close it out. In the second overtime, they made a few more plays, and knocked down their foul shots. They have a lot of size and they did a great job of making it tough for us to finish, but we had our chances.”
Liam McKinley led the Lions (4-1) with 17 points while Logan Dunbar added 12 points and Aidan Hart scored 10.
For Fillmore (4-1), Hayden Rust scored a game-high 20 points with four steals and four rebounds. Zach Sisson and Dylan Valentine scored 13 points each.
“Disappointed in the outcome, but Raymie (Auman) and Wellsville have a great program and it was a good measuring stick for us,” Crouch added. “We need to regroup and get ready for Genesee Valley on Monday.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar-Richburg 69, Cuba-Rushford 56BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg’s defense gave it a strong early lead, and its consistent offense brought a victory home the rest of the way.
B-R led 18-4 after the first quarter and scored exactly 17 in each remaining quarter. Camdyn MacDonell led the Wolverines (2-3) with 29 points, while Landon Danaher scored 18 points. Brayden Ellis chipped in 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Trent Chamberlain led Cuba-Rushford (2-3) with 20 points and Jack Frank had 10 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHinsdale 39, Friendship 32FRIENDSHIP — Zach Byrne scored 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lift Hinsdale to its first win.
Tied at 11 at halftime, the Bobcats used a 19-10 third quarter to take control. Ian Romero had 15 points for Friendship.
Scio 51, Whitesville 30SCIO — Cam Loucks led Scio with 36 of the Tigers’ 51 points, also pulling down 14 rebounds.
Loucks’ younger brother Brendan scored the other 15 points for Scio and marked a team-high 23 rebounds.
Colby Gaines led Whitesville with 12 points.
Belfast 41, Andover 24BELFAST — Belfast (3-1) used eight different scorers, led by Devin Harriger’s nine points, to get a home victory.
Harriger made three 3-pointers. Matt Weaver and Stephen Struckman added eight points each.
Spencer Cook had 12 points for Andover (2-2).
NON-LEAGUE C.G. Finney 76, New Life Christian 53
PENFIELD — Prince Terrison poured in a team-high 24 points and Isaac Andoh finished with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) as New Life Christian fell to C.G. Finney.
Israel Ofori knocked down three treys for New Life (2-4).
“I’m proud of the guys effort,” NLCS coach James Hutter said. “We got within four points in the third quarter and were only down 10 going into the fourth. Markus Robinson is an elite scorer and we did a good job through three quarters making him work to get his points. Prince and Isaac came up especially big as Timothy (Hutter) faced double and triple teams the entire game.”
Markus Robinson led C.G. Finney with 45 points.
AT FRIENDSHIP Hinsdale (39)
Byrne 4 1-1 12, E, Cashimere 3 2-2 8, S. Cashimere 1 0-0 2, Keenan 1 0-0 2, Barton 3 1-2 7, Elliott 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 4-5 39.
Friendship (32)
Golden 3, Romero 15, Miller 2, P. Moore 3, Hill, Stephens 8. Totals: 32. Hinsdale 6 11 30 39 Friendship 7 11 21 32
AT FILLMORE Wellsville (72)
Sands 3 2-2 8, Perkins 2 4-6 9, Schmidt 2 1-2 5, McKinley 6 2-3 17, Dunbar 4 2-2 12, Hart 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 11-15 72.
Fillmore (67)
Voss 2 0-0 6, Rust 8 0-0 20, Buck 1 0-0 3, Sisson 5 0-0 13, Valentine 3 6-10 13, Ward 1 1-2 3, Roeske 4 1-2 9. Totals: 24 8-14 67. Wellsville 12 31 52 55 72 Fillmore 13 31 42 55 67
Three-point goals: Wellsville 6 (McKinley 3, Dunbar 2, Perkins); Fillmore 11 (Voss 2, Rust 4, Buck, Sisson 3, Valentine). Total fouls: Wellsville 15, Fillmore 20. Fouled out:
Hart (W).
AT BELFAST Andover (24)
Cook 5 2-4 12, Cormac 0 1-2 1, Walker 3 1-2 7, York 2 0-0 4, Reilly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-8 24.
Belfast (41)
Drozdowski 2 0-0 5, Ellison 2 0-0 6, Harriger 3 0-0 9, Weaver 4 0-0 8, Struckman 4 0-0 8, Preston 1 0-0 2, Logue 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 1-2 41. Andover 8 10 13 24 Belfast 8 17 28 41
Three-point goals: Andover 0; Belfast 6 (Drozdowski, Ellison 2, Harriger 3). Total fouls: Andover 5, Belfast 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Whitesville (30)
Estep 3 2-4 9, Erdmann 1 0-0 3, Gaines 5 0-0 11, Waters 2 0-0 5, Acor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-4 30.
Scio (51)
B. Loucks 6 3-7 15, C. Loucks 14 8-11 36, Faulkner 0 0-0 0, Ford 0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-18 51. Whitesville 11 19 27 30 Scio 15 27 34 51
Three-point goals: Whitesville 4 (Estep, Erdmann, Gaines, Waters); Scio 0. Total fouls: Whitesville 16, Scio 6. Fouled out:
Gaines (W).
AT PENFIELD New Life Christian (53)
Hutter 1 0-0 2, Andoh 5 0-0 11, Ampiah-Kwofi 2 0-0 4, Terrison 7 9-14 24, Ofori 3 0-5 9, Hanson-Nortey 1 0-0 3, Totals: 19 9-19 53.
C.G. Finney (76)
Robinson 17 10-13 45, Magliato 4 0-0 12, Sidorishin 5 0-0 11, Bordeaux 1 0-0 3, McIntyre 0 2-2 2, Bessette 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 12-15 76. New Life 10 24 41 53 C.G. Finney 17 35 51 76
Three-point goals: New Life 6 (Andoh, Terrison, Hanson-Nortey, Ofori 3); C.G. Finney 8 (Robinson, Magliato 4, Sidorishin, McIntyre). Total fouls: New Life 12, C.G. Finney 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Cuba-Rushford (56)
Frank 5 0-3 10, Chamberlain 7 6-9 20, Lavery 2 0-0 5, Wight 2 0-0 5, Smith 3 0-0 7, Williams 1 0-0 3, Burdick 1 2-2 4, Clement 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-14 56.
Bolivar-Richburg (69)
Danaher 6 5-10 18, Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Ellis 4 0-0 12, Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Pinney 0 2-2 2, Baldwin 2 0-0 4, MacDonell 13 3-4 29. Totals: 27 10-16 69. C-R 4 23 37 56 B-R 18 35 52 69
Three-point goals: C-R 4 (Lavery, Wight, Smith, Williams); B-R 5 (Ellis 4, Danaher). Total fouls: C-R 16, B-R 14. Fouled out: Wight (C-R).