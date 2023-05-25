FREWSBURG — Mike Matz, a man of many nuggets of baseball wisdom, added another to his lengthy list of quotables:
“We’ve preached this for a while,” the longtime Portville coach noted. “It’s fine to have a good one, two and three hitter. Most teams do. But your 7-8-9 guys, are they capable? And if they are, that takes you from average to good and from good to really good.
“That can be the difference.”
And that certainly proved true on Thursday.
With its top three batters held hitless, Portville’s bottom of the order came up clutch on the biggest stage of the season, accounting for two hits, two walks and four of the team’s five RBI to help lift the third-seeded Panthers to a 7-4 victory over No. 2 Frewsburg in a Section 6 Class C semifinal.
For Portville, a two-loss league champion having to play on the road, there was plenty to overcome. In the bottom of the first inning, starting pitcher Mario Pascucci walked the leadoff batter and then, after collecting two outs, hit a batter, absorbed an error, surrendered a two-run single and issued another walk.
“The real question was if Mario was going to make it out of the first inning let alone go the distance,” Matz said. “But Mario’s a cool customer. He just doesn’t get rattled.”
In addition to falling behind 2-0 early, the Panthers (16-2) found themselves in a tie game (3-3) after Payton Dustin launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.
“And honestly, that could have been quite the momentum swing,” Matz said. “I don’t think their game is built on hitting home runs. And so when they did that, you could tell they were energized, and they should have been. The kid put a really nice swing on it.”
Portville, however, shook off that early deficit with a three-run second inning. It responded to being tied by plating three more runs in the sixth, then tacked on another insurance run in the seventh. And Pascucci not only bounced back from a rough first frame, he turned in a strong complete-game effort, allowing just two earned runs (four total) on four hits and four walks while striking out six.
Just as important, with his 108-pitch solo outing, he allowed the Panthers to save some arms for the title contest.
With its late-inning surge, Portville crystallized what many believed could be a pre-ordained final: For the third-straight season, Matz’s Panthers will meet fellow power Gowanda in the Class C final on Saturday at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park (first pitch scheduled for noon). And this time it’s a tiebreaker, as Gowanda won 4-1 on Portville’s home field in the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign and Portville claimed a 9-0 victory last spring en route to an appearance in the New York State Final Four.
But reaching a third-straight title game was anything but easy.
“Frewsburg’s a really good team,” he maintained. “They’re well-coached, they’ve got good pitching. It sounds very cliche, but its correct: They do all the little things right. They understand situations, they know how to play, they throw strikes. They’re not gonna give you much; you have to earn what you get.
“To be honest, I wasn’t sure (what to expect). Frewsburg kind of snuck up on me. We don’t see them, we haven’t played them in years. We weren’t really aware that they were going to be a contender (early in the season). Then as the year got rolling along, it’s like, ‘wow, they’re pretty nice.’”
But Portville, totaling seven runs on just five hits, all singles, found a way … with help from its role guys, plus the fact it struck out only three times.
Fifth-place hitter Drew Langdon went 2-for-4 with an RBI. No. 7 hitter Hayden Emley had a hit, walked and drove in one, No. 8 hitter Karsen Padlo walked, scored once and had an RBI and ninth-place hitter Cole Keesler singled, drove in two and also scored.
For CCAA II champion Frewsburg (17-4), Dustin finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Maddox Sheesley had a hit and drove in two runs.
And now?
“And now the rubber match,” Matz pointed out.
“Gowanda’s a really good team. They’re gonna be a little like Frewsburg where they’ve got a great coach, they’ve got really good players,” he added. “When you get to this point, everybody’s good. We’ve seen Gowanda, we know Gowanda, and they’re no different.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Royalton-Hartland 6, Salamanca 2
ROYALTON — Salamanca had a clear point of emphasis entering the postseason.
“We talked leading up to it,” coach Greg Herrick said. “In playoff games, we gotta be error-free.”
In their bid to reach the B-2 championship game, the seventh-seeded Warriors “did that for the most part,” Herrick noted, making just one error. Unfortunately for them, it was a big one, committing a two-out miscue in the bottom of the first that allowed Roytalton-Hartland to score four unearned runs, take a 4-1 lead and maintain control from there.
“That got us chasing the rest of the game against really good pitching,” Herrick went on. “But after that, we played them pretty evenly. It’s tough to get down early. They pitch really well and they’re deep at the position, so they brought it with a couple of different guys. They throw a lot of strikes and they have a lot of experience.”
Yes, regardless of its defense, Salamanca’s offense had its hands full.
Brayden Hy struck out 12 and scattered five hits and three walks in 5 ⅓ innings while Jake Gould had two strikeouts, no walks and kept the Warriors hitless over the final 1 ⅔ frames. Salamanca pulled to within 6-2 in the sixth inning, but could get no closer.
“Hy’s probably a Division I kid,” Herrick said. “He plays for a team out of Long Island for summer ball. They’ve got some dudes, for sure.”
Thomas Russo III went 2-for-3 with a triple while Zack Walker had a hit and drove in two runs for No. 6 Roy-Hart (16-4), which topped Big 30 schools Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca on its way to a title game appearance. Salamanca’s pitching fared about as well as it could have hoped, though, as three hurlers combined to scatter five hits (and just one extra-base hit), walk two and give up just two earned runs. Jaxson Ross struck out six in 2 ⅔ innings out of the bullpen.
Ross also went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Zaron Tucker (RBI) and Jaxon Tarr both added singles for the Warriors, who finished the season a solid 16-6 with its first league title in 35 years.
And those realities, plus the fact it still gave itself a chance on Thursday while playing two hours from home, are what allowed Salamanca to view the spring as such a success despite this final outcome.
“I thought we played a good brand of small-ball all year, and credit to Roy-Hart, their pitcher was really good, their catcher, and that pretty much eliminated all that from our game plan,” Herrick acknowledged.
“(But) we had five seniors who helped continue the growth of the program. We had a home playoff game last year, and this year we extended our season to the sectional semifinals and won our first league title in 35 years. These guys have taken the program to places it hasn’t seen in 35 years.
He added, “I told them before the game, if we lose, I want it to be because a team beat us, not because we beat ourselves, and that’s what happened. We lost to a good team. I’m proud of how we competed and represented our school and community; that’s always an important part of it for us.”
AT ROYALTON
R H E
Salamanca 100 001 0 — 2 5 1
Roy-Hart 410 100 x — 6 5 1
Cole Urbanski (1 SO, 1 BB), Jaxson Ross (2) (6 SO, 1 BB), Zaron Tucker (5) (1 SO) and Jaxon Tarr
Brayden Hy (12 SO, 3 BB), Jake Gould (5) (2 SO) and Ethan Kuzma
AT FREWSBURG
R H E
Portville 030 003 1 — 7 5 1
Frewsburg 200 010 1 — 4 4 2
Mario Pascucci (6 SO, 1 BB) and Drew Langdon
Garrett Brink (3 SO, 2 BB), Aidan Gruber (6), Chase Haglund (6) (1 BB) and Mason Eckman
HR: Payton Dustin (F)