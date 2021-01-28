ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team returns home for a pair of Atlantic 10 contests this weekend. The Bonnies (2-8, 1-6) welcome Saint Louis to the Reilly Center tonight at 6 p.m. and will take on Dayton in a rematch on Sunday at noon.
Bona hung with the defending A-10 champion Flyers at UD Arena in its league-opener on Jan. 1 before falling, 56-47.
LAST TIME OUTBona dropped a pair of road A-10 matchups to Fordham and Rhode Island last week.
Against Fordham last Friday, Asianae Johnson scored 11 points but the Bonnies fell to the Rams, 68-49. The following day against Rhode Island, the Rams shot 50 percent from the floor en route a 76-60 victor. I’yanna Lops scored a career-high 14 points for Bona while Johnson added 13 points and Tori Harris registered 10.
JOHNSON LEADING THE WAYJohnson has become an all-conference-caliber player, leading the Bonnies and ranking 10th in the A-10 in scoring at 13.8 points per game. The junior guard has increased her scoring output in each of her three seasons, going from 9.7 points as a freshman to 12.7 last year and nearly 14 per contest this winter.
Johnson’s efficiency has risen each year as well, with the Brooklyn native shooting 40.4 percent as a freshman and 44.7 percent as a sophomore. This season, she ranks No. 13 in the league and fourth among guards in field goal percentage at 45.8 percent.
For her career, Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She has yet to miss a start in her two-plus-year career, taking her spot in all 70 games since joining the program in 2018-19.
LOPS FINDING HER STRIDELops has made a big impact over her last five games, averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while logging 23.8 minutes per contest.
The sophomore forward, who has started the last three games, is also shooting an impressive 59.4 percent from the floor in that span.
ABOUT SAINT LOUIS— Coach Lisa Stone is in her ninth season at Saint Louis, accumulating a record of 144-118 while earning A-10 Coach of the Year honors in 2016. Stone has over 35 years of head coaching experience and has 647 career wins to her name.
— Saint Louis (3-2, 1-2) opened its season with wins over Memphis (82-74) and Bradley (69-54).
After beating the latter on Dec. 6, the Billikens were hit hard by COVID-19 and did not return to the court until Jan. 17 against Fordham, falling 72-63. Saint Louis then played UMass twice in three days, splitting the season series with a 78-62 loss in Game 1 and a 63-52 victory in Game 2. Tonight’s contest will be the first on the road for the Billikens, who were picked to finish third in the A-10 preseason poll (and received one first place vote).
— Ciaja Harbison, a preseason all-conference first team and all-defensive team selection, is averaging a team-best 15.8 points, good for sixth in the league. She also ranks No. 1 in the A-10 in minutes played (37.6) and fifth in free throw percentage (88.2).
Rachel Kent (11.6 points), a preseason all-league third team choice, and Myriama Smith-Traore (11 points) also average in double figures, while the latter ranks fifth in the conference in rebounding (8.8) and field goal percentage (52.5 percent).
SERIES WITH SAINT LOUISTonight will mark the 16th meeting all-time between Bona and the Billikens, with the latter winning the last five contests, including a 72-51 triumph last winter at Chaifetz Arena. Bona’s last win over Saint Louis came Feb. 10, 2016, in the Reily Center, 80-59.