ST. BONAVENTURE – The schedule has been finalized for the 10th Gotham Classic, which features Notre Dame taking on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team in the Showcase Game at UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Nov. 25.
The Fighting Irish and Bonnies will be joined in the event by Bowling Green and Southern Indiana.
Before the Bonnies battle Notre Dame outside New York City, they will host a pair of games at the Reilly Center vs. Bowling Green, Saturday, Nov. 19, and Southern Indiana, Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Members of the Mid-American Conference, Bowling Green welcomes seven newcomers looking to bounce back from a 13-18 campaign last season. BG enjoyed a winning season in 2020-21 after winning 21 and 22 games respectively in the two years prior.
Bona last played Bowling Green in 1997, scoring a victory at the Reilly Center.
Southern Indiana is transitioning to Division I as new members of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Screaming Eagles went 18-8 last season and made 28 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, fifth-most of any active D-II program.
USI won one D-II national championship and also posted two national runner-up finishes.
GOTHAM CLASSICSCHEDULENov. 16 – Southern Indiana at Notre Dame
Nov. 19 – Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure
Nov. 22 – Bowling Green at Notre Dame
Nov. 22 – Southern Indiana at St. Bonaventure
Nov. 25 – Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure (UBS Arena)
Nov. 26 – Southern Indiana at Bowling Green
Bona sets dates vs. Canisius, BuffaloST. BONAVENTURE – The 2022-23 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball schedule continues to take shape with the announcement of two rivalry game dates: at Canisius, Saturday, Nov. 12, and at Buffalo, Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Canisius date will represent the second game of the ‘22-23 season following the previously announced home-opener vs. Saint Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 7. This season’s meeting will take place at the Koessler Athletic Center.
The Bonnies and Griffs continue their century-old rivalry, scheduling the 170th meeting in series history. Bona owns a 102-67 all-time record vs. its Little Three foe, winning eight of the last 12 meetings. This past season, the Bonnies avenged a 2019 loss with a 69-60 victory on home court over the Griffs. While the Bonnies have owned the series overall, Canisius has found much more success in Buffalo with the series tied, 52-52, on Canisius’ home floor.
Ten of Canisius’ 11 wins during the 2021-22 campaign came on home court.
Bona will make another trip to Buffalo in early December to renew acquaintances with the Bulls.
The Bonnies won a thriller over UB last year, 68-65, thanks to a Jalen Adaway buzzer-beater in front of a sold out Reilly Center. That victory snapped what was UB’s first winning streak in the series after capturing the 2018 and 2019 matchups.
All-time, the Bonnies own an 11-4 record against Buffalo including a 4-2 record at UB’s Alumni Arena.
Last year, the Bulls finished 19-11 overall including a 13-6 mark in Mid-American Conference play.