Due to the heavy snowfall in Western New York, it was forced to bus six-plus hours to Dayton rather than making its typical charter flight.
Upon arriving, it was greeted with its first truly hostile environment of the season and a young UD squad eager to make the same kind of statement it fashioned in a drubbing of VCU four nights earlier.
And in the end, the St. Bonaventure men very much looked the part of a team in such unpromising circumstances.
Oh, Bona got off to a great start, connecting on seven of its first 10 shots en route to a 17-12 lead at the under-12 media timeout, with Jalen Adaway making his first four shots for a quick 11 points. But from there, as they have on an increasingly concerning number of occasions, it simply fell apart.
In multiple ways. At both ends. Against an opponent that outperformed it in just about every way. And when it was over, Dayton had done to Bona what the latter did to the Rams on Friday, running away with a 68-50 triumph before 13,000 observers on Tuesday night at UD Arena.
On the heels of that hot start, the Bonnies (10-4, 2-1) went ice cold, going 1-for-13 over the final 8:50 of the first half and 12-of-44 from that U-12 media timeout onward. Thrown out of whack by Dayton’s pressuring defense, they looked uncharacteristically frazzled on the offensive end, with only Adaway finishing in double figures (15 points) and Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes combining to go just 5-of-29 from the field, including 1-of-18 from 3-point range.
And for as impressive as the VCU triumph was, these last two games have been the real microcosm for the season, marked by both a series of undeniable highs and a handful of troublesome lows, the latest of which effectively thwarted any momentum from its 2-0 conference start.
“I think it was both,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked if his team’s offensive struggles were more the product of bad shot selection or Dayton’s imposing defense. “We missed some shots, sometimes we didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. But Dayton’s a really good team that did a good job of taking us out of things.”
On paper, this was a matchup of one of the most experienced teams in the country against one of the youngest.
But Schmidt had noted a day earlier that, despite their youth, the Flyers were flush with talent, a core that figures to be among the league’s stars in the not-too-distant future, and on Tuesday, they displayed it.
DaRon Holmes II, a 6-foot-10 forward with as much upside as any player in the Atlantic 10, was a force inside, racking up 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds and three blocks. The combination of freshman guards Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis was deadly from the outside, as the former had 20 points, the latter 14 and the duo combined to go 10-of-13 from 3-point range.
Behind those three, UD (12-6, 4-1) closed the first half on a 17-2 run to turn a 21-18 deficit into a 35-23 advantage at the break. Ultimately, the Bonnies never quite had an answer for that trio.
“When they shoot the ball like that, they’re hard to beat,” Schmidt said of the Flyers, who finished 10-of-18 from 3-point range. “Brea goes 6-of-7 (from 3s) and Elvis played really well. You gotta give up something, and they hit shots and made it difficult.”
Indeed, Bona looked far from the well-polished unit it was against VCU. One of the more notable testaments to that came with time winding down in the first half. At one end, Osun Osunniyi missed a short jumper following a Dayton turnover with 25 seconds left; at the other, Brea drilled a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to turn a potential seven-point game into a 12-point halftime cushion.
Down 37-23 just out of the break, Bona went on a mini 8-2 run to pull back within eight, but Elvis answered with a 3, Schmidt’s team missed badly on its next four possessions and it never got closer. The Flyers, who had beaten Kansas, Miami and the same Virginia Tech team that throttled Bona in the non-conference, pushed their lead to as many as 20 (61-41) before securing the 18-point win.
Osunniyi did finish with four big rejections while Adaway and Welch each grabbed six rebounds.
“We missed a shot, they made a shot,” said Schmidt, when asked about that tide-changing sequence toward the end of the first half. “We came in and regrouped, and in the first five minutes of the second half, we played better. But give Dayton credit, they showed how good they can be tonight.”
After falling behind by double digits, Bona seemingly started to force the issue, hoisting deep 3s and difficult jumpers in an effort to launch yet another comeback. Even Adaway turned in two-straight air balls after not being able to miss over the first few minutes. And once again, after mastering just about every other team, in some capacity, within the last five years, the Bonnies couldn’t quite figure out the Dayton quandary.
The Flyers have now won 17-of-19 meetings against Bona under Schmidt, including seven in a row dating back to 2016, the year of its last and only win at UD Arena.
“No, you just gotta play,” said the 15th-year coach, when asked if it seemed like his team was pressing after the early stages of the second half. “You’re not gonna make eight-point plays. You just gotta keep on playing, and (we didn’t do enough to be able to come out with a win).”