Its first victory occurred at about 7:05 p.m.
That’s when, believe it or not, the ball went up and the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, with all five starters on the court, finally, officially began a game for the first time in 25 days.
Its second triumph took a little longer – plus another second-half comeback and some pivotal plays down the stretch – than it might have wanted. After not seeing the floor since Dec. 17, Bona needed an extra five minutes to secure a win that was both hard-earned under the circumstances and season-saving in the big picture.
But secure it, the Bonnies did.
And, in the end, it didn’t much matter that it again struggled for a half, found itself down double digits and displayed some of the same concerning flaws it did in the non-conference. What mattered was this: Bona won an Atlantic 10 road game, opened the league campaign 1-0 and looked more like itself in the final few minutes than it had in a while.
OSUN Osunniyi highlighted a strong collective effort with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and ignited that second-half surge to lift Bona to an 80-76 overtime triumph over La Salle before a sparse audience on Tuesday night at Tom Gola Arena.
After another lethargic start – this one perhaps expectedly so – Bona came alive over the final 13 minutes, turning a 12-point deficit (54-42) into a short-lived late lead before tying it at 70 on a stepback jumper from Kyle Lofton with 32 seconds remaining to force OT. In the extra frame, it scored the first six points before hanging on in the final minute. And given what it had gone through over the previous month, it gladly took the win, and the 9-3 (1-0) mark that came with it, no matter how it came.
“It was difficult,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged. “We weren’t smooth; it looked like we were off for 25 days in the first half. We were lucky to be down by three (37-34) at halftime. But I thought … in the last 10 minutes, we got down by 10, we started playing the way we’re capable of playing. We were aggressive, we got some stops, we were going to the offensive glass, we made some big shots, and that’s what we need to do.”
He then added of the trying conditions his team had overcome: “We haven’t had a full team to practice, we’ve had players missing. So give our guys credit, being down 10, but we kept on fighting and we were able to finish it.”
Osunniyi helped make sure of it.
AFTER scoring just two points in a quiet first half, the senior center eventually took over – with Bona making a more concerted effort to get him the ball on dribble-drives and lobs – scoring 13 of his 15 points over the final 10:21 and OT. His dunk with 3:42 remaining capped a 10-0 run and gave the Bonnies their first lead (64-63) since the early stages. His two free throws with 3:06 left in OT netted Bona its first two-possession lead of the night.
“He’d been struggling offensively and I thought he played much better in the second half, and that’s how we need him to play,” Schmidt said of his 6-foot-10 big man, whose 15-plus point effort was just his third of the year.
“For us to be good, he needs to be active like that – blocking shots, finishing, putbacks – and I thought he was big tonight, especially for the last 10-12 minutes.”
But it wasn’t just Osunniyi.
All five starters had head-turning statistical outings, as Lofton totaled 18 points and eight assists, Dominick Welch had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Adaway had 13 points and six boards and Jaren Holmes posted 17 points and five rebounds.
And on this night, they almost needed to.
BONA WAS down a pair of reserves, Linton Brown and Oluwasegun Durosinmi, who were out due to COVID-related health and safety protocol, and behind for almost the duration. And so, Schmidt once again rolled with his “Ironman 5,” which collectively played an incredible 222 of 225 minutes (perhaps a concerning number, given the lengthy layoff beforehand) and accounting for all 80 of the Bonnies’ points.
All five hit big shots in big moments. They also locked down when they needed to most, limiting the motivated Explorers (5-8, 0-3) to just a trio of buckets over the final eight minutes of regulation while staging their comeback.
“We got some timely stops,” said Schmidt, whose team defended a game-winning look from Anwar Gill in the final seconds of regulation and stopped a pair of potentially game-tying possessions in OT.
“We didn’t play great, especially early; their bodies were alive and active, but … we became more active. It’s all about getting scores and stops, and I thought we got some good stops and had some opportune baskets. I knew we weren’t gonna play great coming off 25 days, but I thought we showed some mental toughness, some grit, and that’s what we like to see.”
By the end, Bona, after a month of multiple COVID pauses, pulled out a triumph in a venue it has historically struggled in against a team that did everything to take advantage.
It finally rid itself of the taste of that 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech.
And now, it has some actual momentum to build off of heading into Friday night’s A-10 championship rematch with VCU.
“Time will tell,” Schmidt said to that sentiment, “but it felt like a season-opener. We’ve been off for so long, it felt (like a first game). We didn’t play great, but in order to compete in this league, you gotta try to protect your home court and steal some on the road, and (we made good in our first opportunity to do that) tonight.”