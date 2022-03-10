WASHINGTON, D.C. — From its increasingly typical perch atop a double-bye pillar, it’s experienced this event from all sides.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has had years — 2018 and ‘21, for instance — where it could feel good about its chances of reaching the Big Dance regardless of what happens in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. It’s had occasions, say in 2014 or ‘19, where, while young or transitioning, even being in the semifinals or beyond was like playing with house money.
But what about a season such as this one?
The Bonnies know they’ll almost certainly have to win it all, to repeat as champions, to make good on their goal of getting back to the NCAA Tournament and fulfilling this destiny that was seemingly promised back in November. And that could add an extra layer of pressure to a weekend where potential rematches with the likes of Saint Louis and Davidson already loom.
But if they’re feeling that extra angst, they’re not letting on. Bona, behind five senior starters who have done this before, who are bent on still attaining that storybook ending, is as well-conditioned for these kinds of moments as any.
And that’s how it’ll approach this (presumably) final go-round, beginning with tomorrow’s quarterfinal against either No. 12 La Salle or the fifth-seeded Billikens (2:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, USA Network-TV) inside Capital One Arena.
“You can’t worry about that,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked about the reality of needing to win it all. “Everybody said we were in in 2016 and we weren’t, so you don’t want to put your destiny in anybody’s hands. We control it.
“It’s just like every tournament … we go in, take it one game at a time and play to win. You don’t play not to lose, you play loose and play hard and you move on to the next day. We’re looking at it as we gotta take care of business at 2:30 on Friday. That’s all we’re thinking about.”
NO. 4 BONA (20-8) has plenty on its side as it looks to become the first team in program history to make back-to-back Big Dances.
Schmidt’s team has lost just once in the last month (to VCU last Tuesday), and that came with Osun Osunniyi sidelined with an ankle injury. It’s fared well on this biggest of stages, reaching each of the last two A-10 Tournament championships and completing the three-game run just under a year ago.
It’s starting lineup is the most battle-tested in the conference.
In that way, the Bonnies could be considered as big a favorite as any of the top three seeds. But even with five guys who have cut the nets down once before, that doesn’t make this latest task any “easier.”
“It’s nevery easy,” maintained Schmidt, whose team is also coming off a solid season-ending win over Richmond. “Last year’s last year. This is a whole different year. There’s a lot of teams in this league that have experienced guys — Richmond being one of them; Saint Louis has been there.
“It’s a whole separate season … you’re one and done if you don’t take care of business. I’m happy that we have experienced guys, but our experienced guys have to play well.”
And whoever it meets in the quarterfinals, you could argue that Bona has the higher ground against each.
It possesses the blueprint for Saint Louis, having beaten the Billikens in back-to-back games earlier this year and knocked out much of this same group in last year’s A-10 semifinals. Indeed, this is a team Bona has matched up well against, proving it can meet SLU’s toughness and physicality while establishing itself as the more skilled of the two.
And if it’s La Salle, which beat Saint Joe’s in Wednesday’s first round? It probably wouldn’t be too upset about playing a No. 12 seed that has already logged two games in consecutive days.
Bona went 3-0 against those opponents in the regular season. There’s a recent familiary with the Billikens. But whatever advantages that might exist there, those will cease come 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, Schmidt insisted.
“It doesn’t matter,” the 15th-year coach said. “La Salle gave us a great game; we were lucky to beat them at La Salle (80-76 in OT) in our first game back from our COVID time off, and Saint Louis gave us two good games.
“All three were really challenging, competitive games, but being 3-0 … that’s not going to have anything to do with what happens on Friday. We gotta play really well against (either) in order for us to win.”
YES, FOR the most part, Bona has already met one goal: playing its best basketball of the season heading into mid-March.
“We’re 8-1 in our last nine games, so we’re playing pretty well,” Schmidt noted. “And now, hopefully we can put it all together on Friday. That’s our whole emphasis right now, is to maximize our abilities and to prepare as well as we can for Friday.”
And at just the right time, facing a three-games-in-three days proposition — different from last year, when there was a week off between the semifinals and championship — it’s also getting healthier.
Osunniyi, who totaled 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks against Richmond at just “85 percent,” should be close to full strength for another potential low-block battle with Francis Okoro. Bona was at its most dominant, in last year’s A-10 Tournament, when Shoon, who earned Most Outstanding Player honors, was at his.
That, too, figures only to help Bona in its bid to become the first repeat tourney champion since Temple captured three-straight crowns from 2008-10.
“He’s getting better,” Schmidt said of Osunniyi, “and hopefully the other guys with sickness (are better). Everybody’s bumped and bruised at this time. There’s no team that’s gonna play with everybody 100 percent. We’re getting there, we’re getting healthier and hopefully we can play well on Friday.”