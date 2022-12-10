Mark Schmidt has beaten, and outwitted, these kinds of coaches before.
Just within the last five years, he’s taken down two national championship-winning bosses — Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Virginia’s Tony Bennett — and another that reached a Final Four.
Schmidt’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball teams have also fared well in these kinds of games before. Bona is actually 3-1 in events hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame, beating Rutgers and winning the Boca Beach Classic in 2019 while falling to Virginia Tech last season. Of course, it toppled Notre Dame in another New York City-area showcase contest just two weeks ago.
Now, in what figures to be one of their most difficult tests of the year, Schmidt and the Bonnies have the opportunity to do both of those things. And that chance comes Sunday (11:30 a.m, WPIG-FM, YES Network-TV) when Bona meets Rick Pitino and Iona in a Basketball HOF Invitational showcase at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
BONA, NO matter how well or not it’s been playing in the meantime, has generally matched its competition level in these contests. And with a Schmidt-coached team, even a young one that’s been mostly defined by its inconsistencies, it would be foolish to think it couldn’t do the same in this one.
But as Schmidt often says in these moments, the Bonnies (6-3) will have their work cut out for them.
Pitino, who resurfaced in New Rochelle following a scandal-driven end to his tenure in Louisville, has predictably molded Iona into the MAAC’s powerhouse.
After winning the league tournament and auto-bid in 2021, the Gaels went 25-8 (17-3) last winter, but had to settle for a regular season crown and a trip to the NIT (upon being upset in the MAAC quarters) last winter. This year, they were again chosen as the conference favorite, and so far they’ve lived up to the billing, especially of late.
Iona has won three-straight following a 2-2 start, all blowout victories over familiar opponents — Niagara (78-56), Canisius (90-60) and most recently Atlantic 10 frontrunner Saint Louis, whom the Gaels handled by 22 (84-62) on Tuesday. At No. 34 in the NCAA’s recently released NET rankings (Bona sits at No. 147), it’s currently the highest-rated foe on Bona’s schedule, ahead of struggling Dayton and SLU and Notre Dame.
THE BONNIES have already shut down one big-name foe, holding the Irish to just 51 points on 35 percent shooting in a double-digit victory in Elmont. They enter tomorrow’s game having just produced one of their best defensive efforts of the last few years; the 42 points they allowed against Cleveland State were the fewest since they surrendered 41 in a romp over George Washington in February of 2021.
And really, more than the quality efforts they’ve received from the likes of Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc in the backcourt, Yann Farell on the wing and Chad Venning inside, defense has driven the success they’ve had to this point.
Bona continues to do a remarkable job on the perimeter, now ranking fifth in the nation in 3-point percentage defense (.237) after holding the Vikings to just 1-for-13. In six wins, that number sits even lower, at 18.6 percent. On Wednesday, it had more rebounds (49) than Cleveland State had points (42), and by dominating the glass (49-33), it crept up to plus-2.4 in rebounding margin, closer to where Schmidt would want it to be.
Against the Gaels, however, that defense will likely receive its stiffest test yet. And that challenge becomes magnified by the fact that Bona HAS struggled, at times, away from the Reilly Center, allowing 84 and 83 points to Big 4 foes Canisius and Buffalo, respectively.
IONA HAS been solid offensively, ranking 63rd nationally in scoring offense (79.3 points per game) and 84th in field goal percentage (.472). It has a pair of high-level scorers in guards Walter Clayton Jr. (16.0) and Daniss Jenkins (18.6), (plus a third in senior forward Quinn Slazinski, who’s been sidelined of late with an ankle injury) — and five double-figure scorers in total. Also part of that group is 6-foot-9 forward Nelly Junior Joseph, the Gaels’ preseason First Team All-MAAC selection.
Clayton Jr. and Jenkins went for a combined 41 points in Tuesday’s win over Saint Louis, and the former racked up 31 against the Purple Eagles while Jenkins piled up 26 in a loss to Santa Clara. But for as good as Iona has been offensively, its three-game win streak — like the Bonnies’ stretch of five wins in their last six — has largely been fueled by defense, as it’s allowed a modest average of 59 points in that span and surrendered more than 62 just twice all season.
Sunday’s contest is the first of a Hall of Fame Invitational quadruple-header, with Virginia Tech-Oklahoma State, Maryland-Tennessee and UMass-Hofstra to follow. And for Bona, it commences its first true gut-check portion of the schedule, as it’s the first in a stretch of three of four away from the Reilly Center, which concludes with road contests at Northern Iowa and Siena.
This is Bona’s first action in the relatively familiar confines of the Barclays Center (the Bonnies are 5-4 there in A-10 Tournament games) since March of 2019, when the then-Courtney Stockard-led Bonnies downed both George Mason and Rhode Island before falling to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 championship contest.
And if Schmidt’s team is going win there again, if it’s going to pull out another Basketball HOF Invitational Showcase triumph, it will almost certainly need its most complete performance at both ends, the type of defensive effort it demonstrated against Notre Dame and the offense it displayed in flashes against the likes of Bowling Green and Southern Indiana.