In its first chance at a one-day showcase event, it came up short.
Indeed, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, without star point guard Kyle Lofton, hung with No. 15 UConn, trailing by just two possessions with 3:52 remaining, but ultimately succumbed, 74-64, at the Never Forget Tribute Classic last Saturday at the Prudential Center.
The good news for Bona is that it doesn’t have to wait long for its next golden opportunity. In this very next contest, it’ll get largely the same thing: a featured game in an NBA building before a national television audience against a power-conference opponent. And that comes today (4 o’clock, ESPN2-television, WPIG-FM) when it takes on Virginia Tech in the Hall of Fame Shootout inside Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.
The Bonnies, though, don’t want to hear about a showcase “split,” though, nor about how important it might be to win these final two games of the non-conference schedule, including Wednesday’s road tilt at Northeastern. Like always, they just want to win, here and now.
“All these splits, I think we’re in baseball or something,” coach Mark Schmidt said with a laugh. “We don’t deal with splits and hoping we’re gonna be this at the end of that. This is the next game on the schedule, it’s a really good opponent, really well-coached, ACC players; it’s a challenge. Our focus is making sure that we’re ready and that we try to play our best (this) afternoon.”
FOR BONA (8-2), it’s another matchup against a solid, but beatable big boy.
The former began the season at No. 23 nationally, while the Hokies were right behind (No. 30) as the fifth-highest team in the receiving votes category. And while Bona has mostly been able to maintain, VT has stumbled ever so slightly … both against a taxing schedule schedule.
The Hokies (7-4) have lost four of six following a 5-0 start, though two of those were close setbacks to then-No. 9 Memphis (69-61) and No. 25 Xavier (59-58) in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Most recently, they lost to fellow Atlantic 10 program Dayton, 62-57, in a game they trailed by 18 before battling back to make close.
Still, as Schmidt noted, this is a top-half ACC team with high-level talent, highlighted by preseason First Team All-ACC selection Keve Aluma, a 6-foot-9 big man who’s averaging 14 points, six rebounds and a block per game, and 6-foot-7 forward Justyn Mutts, at 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists a night. Bona, of course, would love to be at full-strength (or close to it) for a contest of this magnitude, and it just might be. Lofton, who’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury, reportedly returned to practice earlier this week and was hopeful of being able to play this afternoon.
“It’ll be a game-time decision,” said Schmidt, who seemingly left open the possibility for the first time since Lofton went down on Dec. 1. “We’ll see how he does in shoot-around (today) and then we’ll see. We gotta do what’s best for him.”
EITHER WAY, Bona will face a stern test in the Hokies, who have twice bested it under Schmidt (in 2010 and ‘11, the former of which was an overtime game in Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena). That primarily means handling the same kind of length and athleticism it saw against UConn, led by Aluma.
“He’s a really good player, he’s a (first team All-ACC guy) for a reason,” Schmidt said of the veteran forward. “He can shoot the ball from the perimeter, he can take you off the bounce, he has a back to the basket game, so he can do it all. He’ll be really hard to guard, both inside and outside.”
And for the Bonnies, who, at times, have struggled to score against tough, physical defenses and stop opponents from the perimeter, the other two big challenges are just that … Virginia Tech has been among the nation’s best in both categories, ranking No. 14 in the country in scoring defense (57.2 points) and No. 17 in 3-point field goal percentage (39.26) on offense.
Junior guard Hunter Cattoor is the team leader at just over two per game (23-of-58 on the season) while the Hokies average nine total treys a night.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Schmidt said of the Hokies, whose best win is over Maryland (62-58 on Dec. 1) and who still sit No. 36 in the NET rankings compared to No. 82 for the Bonnies. “Coach (Mike) Young is a great basketball mind, they run a really good offense and they’re a really good half-court defensive team.
“They’re in their pack line, they got the big guy inside that can block some shots — two guys, him and Mutts. They’re a good team, they’ve got skilled perimeter guys that can shoot the ball really well, they can defend the 3-point line (No. 8 nationally at 25.4 percent). They’re a really good opponent, they’re gonna be a tough team to beat (today).”
A WIN would give Bona its first official Quadrant I triumph of the season and, yes, a massive split in showcase games just prior to A-10 play. It would make Schmidt’s team a glittering 5-1 against Top-100 NET programs in the non-conference, something it could certainly hang its hat on come March, and give it not one, but two ACC triumphs.
In yet another location that’s sure to produce a pro-Bona contingent of several hundred, it’s hoping its crowd can help make the difference.
“We’re always excited to play … wherever we go, the Bonaventure supporters are there for us,” Schmidt said, “and Charlotte won’t be any different. We’ve got a ton of Charlotte alums and really passionate people. We’re excited to play in a great arena against a great opponent and hopefully our crowd can help us.”