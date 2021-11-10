ST. BONAVENTURE – Trailing for a majority of Tuesday’s season-opener, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team hung around and put its trust in a pair of newcomers to bring it home in the fourth quarter.
Nikki Oppenheimer, a graduate transfer from James Madison, and Enes Adams, a junior Wichita State transfer, combined for 23 points, 11 in the final frame, to guide the Bonnies past Robert Morris, 61-53, inside the Reilly Center.
“I feel like I'm finally at a place where I'm valued and enjoying my time here,” Oppenheimer said. “I love this team, and I think we're going to do really good things this year.”
Leading for just 3:17 through the first three quarters, in the fourth the Bonnies imposed their will in the paint, out-rebounding the Colonials 15-5, and began to capitalize on trips to the free throw line, shooting 11-of-14. The Bonnies outscored the Colonials 24-13 in the final quarter.
With 8:33 remaining, Oppenheimer connected on a mid-range jumper and then a three-pointer from the right-wing, both on feeds from Adams, to give the Bonnies their first lead since a minute into the second half, 44-42.
After a bit of a drought, Adams then scored on a driving layup and two free throws and Oppenheimer connected on her own two freebies with four minutes remaining to cap a 13-5 Bona run that essentially wrapped up the game.
Oppenheimer finished with a game-high 13 points on 4-5 shooting, with seven in the fourth. Adams ended with 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Bona to a massive 46-26 rebounding advantage.
“It was important to get an Adams in the transfer portal and it helps a lot,” Bonnies coach Jesse Fleming said. “And not only do I make that joke but it helps because the rebounding margin gives you room for error in other areas, it gives you more shots.”
Oppenheimer attributed the late-game surge to offseason training and the energy Fleming, her teammates and the Reilly Center crowd kept up throughout the game, despite leading for only eight minutes and 36 seconds.
“I leave it on the energy. That was a big thing that Coach was talking about before the game, we are good when our energy is up and when our energy drops so does our performance,” Oppenheimer said. “And I feel like we had that energy throughout the whole game.”
Before the fourth, the Bonnies suffered from a barrage of three-pointers. Robert Morris dropped in seven treys over the first 30 minutes.
The Bonnies appeared to catch a break when Sol Castro, the Colonials’ leading scorer last season, picked up her third foul just four minutes into the second quarter. Instead, the Bonnies struggled to keep pace as the Colonials connected on three more deep balls over the remaining six minutes of the half. Castro still finished with a team-leading 12 points and four rebounds.
To keep tempo, the Bonnies had to work around a rusty offense in the first half. Bona shot 6-of-12 from the free-throw line, 7-of-22 from the floor and turned the ball over seven times.
“I thought it was an early-season-type game. We missed free throws, we turned it over a little bit and our offensive execution was a little bit of a mess,” Fleming said.
Asianae Johnson, Bonaventure’s preseason All-Conference Third Team selection, particularly struggled to find her shot, going 3-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-8 from the charity stripe. Johnson missed three mid-range jumpers and a trio of aggressive drives to the rim that she normally would have converted after averaging 13.5 points last year. Johnson still finished with 10 points.
“Asianae didn't have her best game and I thought other people had to step up around her,” Fleming said.
Overall, Fleming thought the Bonnies’ performance was promising. Outside of a few defensive adjustments and confidence on the floor that will come with experience, Fleming was impressed by the team's win.
“We have got to guard the three-point line a little bit better, but defensively and rebounding I thought was a key,” he said. “They shot 30% from the floor and that's even with them getting 15 points off of our turnovers. I think it's a really good starting point. It was not pretty and I'm not going to apologize for that at all.”
Bona has a quick turnaround, hitting the Reilly Center floor Thursday at 7 p.m. for a matchup with the Siena Saints.