ST. BONAVENTURE — Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi might be gone, but the Putnam Science Academy pipeline remains strong for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

Playing their first regular season game since the 2017-18 season without the former Putnam stars, another alumnus of the Connecticut prep school helped lead the way for the Bonnies.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social