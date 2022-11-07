ST. BONAVENTURE — Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi might be gone, but the Putnam Science Academy pipeline remains strong for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
Playing their first regular season game since the 2017-18 season without the former Putnam stars, another alumnus of the Connecticut prep school helped lead the way for the Bonnies.
Freshman Barry Evans produced 12 points and eight rebounds in his college debut, and the Bonnies overcame Saint Francis (PA) 71-58 in their season opener before 3,436 at the Reilly Center on Monday night.
Evans put the Flash away for good with a monster fastbreak jam with 1 minute, 14 seconds remaining. It was one of four dunks on the night for the 6-foot-8 forward.
Playing his first game at Bona was something Evans said he dreamed about over the summer.
“It felt normal,” he said. “I felt great.”
Kyrell Luc took over where Lofton left off at point guard, leading the Bonnies (1-0) with 23 points, five assists, and two steals while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 7-of-8 on free throws, and 2-of-3 on 3-pointers in 38 minutes.
“My open shots came from my teammates helping me get off screens and executing plays,” the Holy Cross transfer said. “Open shots were falling so I was just feeding off my teammates.”
Bona, behind an essentially new roster, led for all but 3:13. But Saint Francis (0-1) hung around until the last five minutes.
As coach Mark Schmidt said, “It didn’t come easy. Most games aren’t going to come easy to us.”
After building a 27-15 lead behind runs of 14-0 and 7-0, Bona missed 10 straight field goal attempts and went scoreless for nearly six minutes.
Meanwhile, Saint Francis, picked to finish third in the Northeast Conference, countered with a 17-3 stretch to grab a two-point lead. A Daryl Banks III bucket right before halftime tied it at 32.
The Bonnies were outrebounded by four in the first half and allowed nine second-chance points. Schmidt said Bona regained control in the second half thanks to their aggressiveness inside.
The Flash were held without a second chance point after halftime and the Bonnies won the rebounding battle, 37-35.
Evans, with five offensive rebounds and two steals, played a big role in lifting the Bonnies. The Baltimore native had two putback baskets in the second half and shot 6-of-9 overall and 6-of-7 on 2-point shots.
Schmidt said Evans was “active.”
“Barry has to know what his strengths are,” the coach added. “His strengths aren’t as a 3-point shooter. His strength is 17 feet and in. When he’s going to the offensive glass, you know he’s into the game. He was into the game in the second half.”
Evans got started with a backdoor dunk and short jumper in the paint before the first media timeout of the first half.
“It’s a confidence booster,” he said of those early points. “I think I needed that. I had my family here today, and I wanted to impress them.”
The reserve forward duo of Chad Venning and Anquan Hill also keyed Bona after halftime. They combined for 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 11 rebounds, three assists, and nine fouls over 31 minutes.
The Bonnies were plus-21 on the scoreboard with Venning on the floor for 15:19.
Bona went inside to Venning for a layup on their first possession of the second half and the Morgan State transfer got another easy basket less than two minutes later. They never trailed again.
Starting center Anouar Mellouk chipped in all of his eight points in the second half.
“We have to go inside,” Schmidt said. “We need a 5-man we can throw the ball into that can give us something. I think Chad can be that guy. He’s still learning. He’s still trying to get into tip-top shape. He gave us a lift.”
Banks III had 14 points but struggled with his shot, going 5-of-18 and 2-of-9 on 3-pointers. Both teams were 4 of 19 from beyond the arc.
With backup guard Moses Flowers out with a concussion suffered in practice on Sunday, Banks III played 40 minutes. Schmidt hopes Flowers can return for the Bonnies game at Canisius on Saturday.
“We have a long way to go, as you can tell,” Schmidt said. “But I thought we made a step in the right direction tonight. It’s always good to win. That’s a good team. They were picked high in their conference and have veteran guys. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was. I thought we made some plays in the last four or five minutes to stretch it out and finish it.”
The quartet of Josh Cohen (21 points, 7 rebounds), Landon Moore (15 points, 7 assists), Maxwell Land (11 points, 10 rebounds), and Brad McCabe (10 points) accounted for all but one of Saint Francis’ points.
Bona turned 12 Flash turnovers into 23 points.
A video presentation of Bob Lanier interviews and highlights was shown prior to tip-off, and a moment of silence was observed for the Bona legend. Lanier died at the age of 73 in May.