ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt warned not to look too far into the rotation the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach assembled against Alfred University on Wednesday night.
“This was an exhibition game,” he said. “We’ll see on Monday.”
The Division I coach that has least used his bench the last two seasons sent nine players to the court for at least 13 minutes in a 76-48 victory over the Division III Saxons in front of a crowd of 2,342 at the Reilly Center.
The outing served as the final audition for playing time for the Bonnies roster before the real season opener against St. Francis (Pa.) on Monday.
Of the team’s 12 new players, those who proved themselves most worthy of carrying Bona this season were the starting foursome of Daryl Banks III, Kyrell Luc, Yann Farell, and Barry Evans.
Each logged at least 24 minutes. They combined for 57 points, 14 of the team’s 17 assists and more than half of the squad’s 40 rebounds.
The Bonnies’ other starter, redshirt freshman Anour Mellouk had two points and four rebounds.
Luc, the Patriot League Rookie of the Year last season with Holy Cross, and Banks III, a key cog in Saint Peter’s run to the Elite 8, figured to start for Schmidt. True freshmen Farell and Evans were a surprise.
“They’re getting better,” Schmidt said of his first-year players. “They’re learning. It’s a process. We throw a lot at them. They’ve never played at this level. They don’t understand what it takes. Playing in games like this, it opens their eyes a little bit. What we tell them in practice and they see it in the game, maybe they’ll listen more.
“It’s a learning experience for everybody,” the coach continued. “Not just for the freshmen, but for these guys (Luc and Banks III), too. They’ve experienced it in Division I, but it’s a whole different ballgame now running our system, our terminology. Everybody is trying to learn. They got better today, and they have to get better come Monday.”
Banks III led the way with 18 points, seven assists, and three steals. Luc added 17 points, four assists, and five steals.
Farell, meanwhile, produced a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Evans went for 12 points and eight boards.
“They’re two different players,” Schmidt said of Farell and Evans. “Yann is more of a jump shooter. He relies maybe a little bit too much on that jump shot. Barry is more of an athletic driver, slasher type of player.
“You look at both of their stats. One gets eight rebounds, one gets 11 rebounds. That’s what we need. They’re going to be doing it against bigger guys come Monday, but that’s the activity (we need). If we can get 19 and eight offensive rebounds from our three and four (positions), that’s good.”
Even if Schmidt isn’t ready to commit to playing time, the Bonnies have much more depth on paper this season than in the past two campaigns.
Transfers Moses Flowers, a third-team America East guard at Hartford last season, Anquan Hill, the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year with Fairleigh Dickinson, and big man Chad Venning from Morgan State all have significant college starting experience.
Flowers logged 20 minutes off the bench, while Mellouk, Hill, Venning and Pittsburgh transfer Max Amadasun split time at center.
“I think that’s how it’s going to be. It’s going to be by committee,” Schmidt said of the center spot. “Who’s playing better is going to play longer. There’s not one guy who is going to be playing 30 minutes a game. Hopefully, we can get 10, 12, 14 points, 10 rebounds from three or four guys. Right now, the five position is a position where we’re going to play a number of guys.”
Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, the only returner who played with Bona last season, led the bench with six points.
Alfred hung around in the first half before the Bonnies blew the game open with a 17-2 run that bridged halftime. Behind Banks III, Luc, and Evans, they forced five AU turnovers and shot 7-of-11 over the first five minutes of the second half to build a 53-31 lead.
“That was our first game together really,” Banks III said. “We’re only going to get better as the season goes along playing different games and stuff like that. Of course, it’s going to be a growing phase for us.”
Luc got the Bonnies going by scoring 10 points in the two final minutes of the first half for a 38-29 advantage after AU had cut it to 28-24.
“I thought Kyrell was really the ignitor both offensively and defensively,” Schmidt said. “We started to take the ball better to the basket and got some easy ones. We did a better job rebounding and getting to the offensive glass.”
Schmidt was pleased with the effort and what it means for the Bonnies going forward.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “We’ve got 12 new guys. We’re trying to figure out what we’re trying to do … what’s a good shot, what’s a bad shot. There’s a lot of hesitation. When there are one or two guys who are unsure, it makes it a little bit more difficult to run our offense. But I thought we got better in the second half. I thought we took a positive step, but we’re taking baby steps in a long journey.”