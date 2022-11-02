Evans

St. Bonventure freshman forward Barry Evans throws down a dunk against Alfred University during an exhibition men’s basketball game Wednesday at the Reilly Center.

 St. Bonaventure athletics photo

ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt warned not to look too far into the rotation the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach assembled against Alfred University on Wednesday night.

“This was an exhibition game,” he said. “We’ll see on Monday.”

