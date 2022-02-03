ST. BONAVENTURE – They know what people are saying about them.
They’re undoubtedly aware of the vitriol on social media, the myriad comments calling this St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team everything from “underachieving” to “not what we expected” to the even harsher “colossal disappointment.”
They, too, have presumably begun to process why this season, so far, hasn’t exactly gone as planned.
The numbers, after all, are getting harder to ignore.
The Bonnies, since winning the Charleston Classic and rising to No. 16 in the national rankings, have gone a pedestrian 7-6. They’ve lost games by 36 (to Virginia Tech) and 18 (to Dayton). They’ve trailed in Atlantic 10 contests by margins of 12, 18 and 16 (to La Salle, George Mason and Davidson, respectively), needed overtime to beat the Explorers and had a difficult time putting Duquesne away.
And while that doesn’t necessarily point to a bad team – there have been other circumstances in play, such as the ankle injury to Kyle Lofton and the 25-day COVID-related layoff – it isn’t the look of a program that had preseason intentions of advancing in the NCAA Tournament.
YOU GET the feeling that Bona has begun to feel the weight of that reality.
That much was made at least slightly apparent after its 80-69 home win over Saint Joseph’s last Saturday.
In the postgame press conference, Jaren Holmes was asked how “needed” a relatively straightforward league win was after some of the inconsistencies that had dotted the first few games of the new year. The normally upbeat, always smiling senior guard paused noticeably before providing an almost melancholic answer.
“Overall, we’re just trying to win games,” he said flatly. “And we’re cherishing these moments that we have left together. I think it’s 12 games now; I don’t even really want to know because it’s kind of sad to me.”
He then added: “But at the end of the day, we’re trying to get back to that elite level team, and we still are. We have to continue getting better each and every day and do things the right way and continue to play hard. Good things will happen. The work’s gonna show, so nothing’s going to change. We’re going to continue to love each other the same.”
MUCH HAS been made about why Bona has fallen somewhat short of such sky-high expectations after a dream season seemed like such a sure thing that Sunday night in Charleston.
Is there something it could be doing differently from a coaching or personnel standpoint? Was this team not as good as it was made out to be after winning the A-10 in a notably down year last winter?
The answer probably lies somewhere in between.
At this point, however, if not after the Joe’s game, then certainly after an 81-76 home loss to Davidson on Tuesday, it’s not, for Bona, about assigning blame or dwelling on what’s gone wrong.
Now, they’re playing for each other … and even more than that.
ALSO IN the Saint Joe’s postgame, Jalen Adaway was asked what it meant to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career. He had joined that club, between his points at both Miami (Ohio) and Bona, with a couple of late free throws against the Hawks.
The senior forward had clearly thought about what his answer to this would be. And he was nearly choked up before uttering even the first word for whom his collegiate career has been for: His mother, Aja Joele Hiatt, who died on March 19, 2019, while Adaway was still at Miami.
“It really means a lot,” he said, seemingly fighting back tears. “She really put all of herself, all that she had into me and my sister. And even though she’s not here, it just means the world, because her dream was me, and just being able to continue that legacy and to put on a show for her, it means everything to me.”
“I’m just really thankful to accomplish that. I have amazing teammates, amazing coaches around me, and I just couldn’t be more thankful.”
To which Holmes, forever lifting his teammates at every turn, added: I’m so proud of this guy; a true worker. Not a lot of people talk about the work he’s put in each and every day, and his numbers show what type of player he is, the type of work he puts in each and every day. It’s great to see.”
YES, for every remaining ray of hope that this season might go as intended – Bona, somewhat surprisingly, was still a No. 12 seed and the last team “in” on CBS’ latest bracket projection prior to the Davidson loss – there’s another loss, another uneven performance that takes its place.
From here, these final five weeks are now cloudy at best.
A number of question marks remain. Inconsistencies must still be addressed.
But you can bet, based on what we know about these guys, that they’ll, indeed, play for each other down the stretch. They’ll play for themselves if they have to – and they might, given the alarming number of fans that have jumped off the bandwagon over the last month.
And they’ll do what they can to somehow give this season the ending it had seemingly deserved, whether it ends in Washington, D.C., with a return trip to the NCAA Tournament or somewhere else.
