There was a real chance that it wouldn’t have been playing today.
If things had gone another way, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s season, and perhaps the careers of its five celebrated seniors, would have ended in stunned silence inside Washington DC’s Capital One Arena days earlier. It would never have collected the program’s first true opening-round postseason win since 1995. It wouldn’t be playing for a spot in the NIT Elite 8 and the chance at a home game with a trip to Madison Square Garden on the line later tonight.
After its heart-breaking 57-56 loss to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals, “emotions were really all over the place,” senior center Osun Osunniyi noted. The Bonnies were distraught that their goal of making a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, of winning a game in the Big Dance, had come to such a swift and surprising end. Some might have assumed they’d played their last game in a Bona uniform, others might have begun thinking about their professional prospects.
“Guys were upset,” Osunniyi said. “It was really a quiet time in that locker room and on the way back home.”
OVER THE weekend, however, the coaching staff, knowing an NIT offer was almost certainly forthcoming, gathered the team and allowed the players to vote on whether or not Bona would accept.
“You decide how this is going to end,” they said.
The Bonnies reportedly voted unanimously in favor of playing. And the minute they did, their mission, despite the fact this isn’t the Big Dance and it isn’t where it figured to be back in November, was singular: Let’s at least give ourselves the consolation of ending this thing on the big stage at MSG.
And if there was any question as to just how committed Bona was to playing in the “lesser” of the two postseason national tournaments, it answered that with a solid performance in a first-round win over Colorado and the smiles that adorned their faces while walking off the CU Events Center floor afterward.
“That’s what we talked about when the five seniors decided to play,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “That was my thing. If we’re gonna play, we’re gonna be excited to play and we’re gonna play to win. That was the whole intention when we started this thing. If that wasn’t our mindset then we wouldn’t be playing in the NIT.”
Said Osunniyi of just how engaged the Bonnies are heading into tonight’s second-round matchup against Oklahoma: “When we made the decision to play, (we said), let’s just leave it out there. Let’s just do it, let’s just have fun, play ball, try to go out on a high note. So that’s just kind of been the mindset.”
-- Their paths first crossed at Saint Louis’ Chaifetz Arena in March 2008.
That was Schmidt’s first year at Bona and Porter Moser’s initial season as an assistant coach for the Billikens under the late Rick Majerus after head coaching stints at Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State.
Schmidt won three of four matchups over Moser’s SLU teams, including two of three after Moser was named associate head coach. Shortly thereafter, each would transform a program into a mid-major power.
Schmidt, of course, has led Bona to three NCAA Tournaments and two NIT appearances, plus two Atlantic 10 regular-season championships (one outright) and two A-10 Tournament crowns over the last 10 years. Moser, who was hired at Loyola-Chicago in 2011, guided the Ramblers to four postseasons in eight years, including its memorable run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018 and a trip to last year’s Sweet 16 before being hired to replace the retiring Lon Kruger at Oklahoma last spring.
In addition to putting their A-10 and Missouri Valley programs on the map, Schmidt and Moser share another connection: They both worked alongside athletics director Steve Watson, a Franklinville native and Archbishop Walsh graduate, for seven seasons, the former after being hired by Watson in 2007 (‘07-14) and Moser after Watson left for the Loyola job in November 2014.
Schmidt considers Moser a friend in the business and is impressed by what he’s been able to do in Year 1 of his transition to the Power 5, guiding the Sooners to a mark of 19-15, several big wins, an NET ranking of No. 39 and among the first four left out of this year’s NCAA field.
“He’s a great coach,” Schmidt said of Moser. “What he’s done at Loyola, turning their program around … I watch closely just because Steve Watson is out there and Porter’s a friend of mine. (He’s) done a tremendous job at Loyola taking that team to the Final Four, and he’s done a great job in his first year at Oklahoma.
“It’s not easy. The (transfer) portal and all that stuff; he’s done a really good job. Having a chance to get to the NCAA Tournament in his first year I think shows that. He’s well-liked in the business, he’s just a really good coach and he’s gonna be really successful at Oklahoma.”
-- Several Bona fans would love to exact “revenge” on Oklahoma tonight.
The Sooners’ AD, Joe Castiglione, remember, was the head of the selection committee that left the 2015-16 Marcus Posley-led Bonnies out of the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time in tournament history that a team with a top 30 RPI and a share of a regular season conference championship was not included in the field.
Is there a revenge factor in mind for these Bonnies six years later?
“No, that has nothing to do with it,” Schmidt said with a smile (Schmidt and associate head coach Steve Curran would have been the only two associated with that 2016 team who are still with the program today). “Our guys were probably sophomores in high school. That’s water under the bridge. We’ve moved on from that six years ago, so no.”