ST. BONAVENTURE — Just past the halfway point of this St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season, the famous Bill Parcells quote seems apt.
“You are what your record says you are.”
The Bonnies have been wholly up and down, mostly average as a whole … maybe even slightly below. Hence, the mark of 8-9 (2-2 conference) — the first time they’ve had a losing record in January since 2019; hence, the ability to beat Notre Dame and throttle UMass, but play mostly poorly in losses to Saint Louis and Rhode Island.
The good news for Bona is that it’s back in the Reilly Center, where it’s been mostly unbeatable not just this season, but over the last several years. That’s where it’ll meet Richmond in a matchup of the last two Atlantic 10 Tournament champions in a nationally televised matchup this afternoon (2:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, USA Network-TV).
Now over two months into the season, however, it seems fair to ask: Are these Bonnies — who are 7-1 at home and have had second-half leads in six of nine losses — on the verge of putting it all together — or is this simply who they are?
“No, we knew this was gonna happen,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked if his team’s inconsistency has become frustrating. “We’ve got a young team … we knew it was gonna be up and down; that’s just how it’s gonna be. Hopefully as the season goes along, we can get better … (with the) consistency, chemistry, all that stuff.
“Just like the Rhode Island game (a 68-67 loss in which Bona had the lead with 18 seconds remaining), we had some good spots, we had some bad spots. We’re trying to be able to play a full game with consistency.”
THE BONNIES played one of their few 40-minute games during their last homestand (an 83-64 victory over the Minutemen). They also closed out a tight one, against George Mason. Now, they’ll be tasked with doing those things against one of the league’s hotter teams: Richmond.
The Spiders (10-7, 3-1), led by Atlantic 10 Player of the Year frontrunner Tyler Burton, have won three-straight following a league-opening 62-58 loss at Mason, downing George Washington by 10 while edging both Duquesne (75-73) and Davidson (61-57), and have taken seven of their last nine following a 3-5 start. They’re currently one of four A-10 teams at 3-1 or better, alongside VCU, Saint Louis and Dayton, the latter of which is quickly becoming the powerhouse it was expected to be in the preseason.
Today’s meeting also pits the two longest-tenured coaches in the league: the Bonnies’ Schmidt (16th season) and Richmond’s Chris Mooney (18th). And both have decidedly different-looking teams after losing two of the most established cores in the conference.
A YEAR AGO, after falling in the RC on the Bonnies’ Senior Night, Richmond did what that Bona group was supposed to do: It captured the A-10 Tournament and not only advanced to the Big Dance, but won a game, knocking off fifth-seeded Iowa before bowing to Providence in the Round of 32.
The Spiders lost their four “super seniors” from that squad led by point guard Jacob Gilyard and big man Grant Golden, and three total starters. Mooney, however, has done a solid job of reshaping the roster, surrounding Burton with a couple of elevated role players from last year, including senior forward Matt Grace, and a few key newcomers, such as forward Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 7-footer Neal Quinn (Lafeyette), the new high-post big man in UR’s Princeton-style offense, and freshman guard Jason Nelson (10 points).
Beating Richmond, though, starts with containing Burton, currently the A-10’s third-leading scorer (19.6 points, 8 rebounds), who had outings of 21 and a then-career-high 36 points against the Bonnies last winter.
“You’re not gonna neutralize him,” Schmidt said of Burton. “He’s one of the best, if not the best player in the conference. You gotta just try to make it hard for him. He’s gonna get his points, we just have to make it a little more difficult for him to do that. But he’s a top player in our league for a reason.”
FOR BONA, the challenge today becomes doubly difficult.
The priority is to find more consistency both collectively and individually. Daryl Banks III, for instance, is averaging over 20 points and shooting better than 48 percent from 3-point range at home, but has struggled on the road. And both he and point guard Kyrell Luc have rarely had great outings in the same contest.
When asked if those two, in particular, need to have better simultaneous showings, Schmidt noted, “The other team scouts too, just like we scout. And they try to take away what they do well, just like we try to take away what they do well. So it’s not that easy that your best player’s gonna play well every game.”
Then, too, for the last few years, Bona had a lineup that knew exactly what it was facing in Richmond’s system … against VCU’s press … versus Davidson’s motion offense. Now, however, it has a brand new team that’s going up against those varying, nuanced styles for the first time.
And preparing for an opponent such as Richmond has become a part of “the consistency problem,” Schmidt acknowledged.
“That’s what we’re trying to overcome,” he said. “We’ve got a young team that everything’s new to them. Every game that we play is something new that they haven’t seen before. That’s what we’re going through.
“Richmond provides those problems, maybe even more, because of how they play with the back cuts and so forth. The more you play against these different systems, the more experience you have against them, the better you can guard them. It’s hard to simulate them in practice with your scout team. … That’s the concern of playing these guys — every team for the first time: these guys haven’t seen them.”