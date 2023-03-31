Jim Crowley’s rebuilding efforts for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team received a boost from a local product on Friday.
Franklinville native Dani Haskell, who entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Canisius College, announced her commitment to St. Bonaventure on Friday with an Instagram post. Accompanying a graphic of Haskell in a No. 22 Bonnies jersey, her caption stated, “staying home.” A senior-to-be, Haskell has two remaining years of eligibility due to the added fifth year for athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haskell earned third-team All-MAAC honors in her junior season for the second straight year as a Griffin, leading Canisius in scoring with 10.7 points-per-game, including a season-high of 24. The 5-foot-6 guard shot 39.8% from the field and 30.3% from the field, also averaging 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.1 minutes per game. She scored 16 points with seven assists in an 85-47 win over Bona at the Koessler Athletic Center on Dec. 7.
Haskell was a four-time Big 30 Player of the Year at Franklinville and finished her prep career as Western New York’s all-time leading scorer (with 3,227 points in six seasons) in girls basketball and second all-time in the state. She helped lead the Panthers to a New York state Class D championship in 2019. Dani’s older sister, Ally, was a four-year softball player at Bona, graduating in 2022.
While Haskell led the Griffins in scoring all three years — with a high of 14.4 as a sophomore — Canisius struggled to win with consistency, going 9-21 this year after seasons of 6-25 in 2021-22 and 0-5 in a 2020-21 season shortened by complications from the pandemic.
Now, Haskell will stay in Western New York to play for Crowley, the winningest coach in Bona women’s basketball history who returned to his previous job after seven seasons at Providence.