BUFFALO — The confusion was understandable.

A year ago, Malek Green was the leading scorer for a Canisus men’s basketball team that St. Bonaventure beat at home, 69-60. On Monday, Green was back at the Koessler Center, this time with visiting Youngstown State, scoring 21 points to key the Penguins to a 92-81 season-opening triumph.

