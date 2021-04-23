ST. BONAVENTURE — The foundation, of course, is the same.
In 15 years at St. Bonaventure, coach Mark Schmidt has only twice returned his entire starting lineup – this year and last. And given that, in 2020-21, one of those five, Justin Winston, began the season on the bench and then transferred after just two games, the next campaign will truly be the first in which the entire unit is back in their same spots.
And it’s not just that the group returns intact.
It also happens to be the best lineup, 1-5, in Schmidt’s decade-and-a-half on the sideline.
In total, the Bonnies bring back 93 percent of their scoring (1,311 points of 1,410), three all-conference players, including perhaps the Atlantic 10’s top point guard (Kyle Lofton) and inarguably its best defensive player (Osun Osunniyi) and what will surely be one of the country’s most experienced lineups, which has already appeared in both an A-10 Tournament championship and NCAA game.
For as unprecedented as it would be, it isn’t far-fetched to think that, given what the league loses and has back, Bona might have five of the league’s top 15 players (meaning all five could make a preseason all-conference team) going into 2021-22. And that’s why, no matter the level of turnover otherwise, the outlook would still be as rosy as it’s ever been (and it is, with Bona almost universally viewed as a Top 25 team going into next winter).
Of course, there has been turnover, and plenty of it.
As such, though the base remains, the house as a whole will have a decidedly different look in the coming year.
AS OF Thanksgiving Eve of the 2020-21 season, Bona had 12 scholarship players on its roster – those five starters and seven reserves. Less than five months later, all seven of those backups have departed – three during the year and four after the conclusion of the season, with most choosing to leave after seeing the writing on the wall (that minutes would be hard to come by again next year).
That means, in one of those most anticipated seasons in program history, a year that has been longed for since its current core (Lofton, Osunniyi and Dominick Welch) walked off the floor after an A-10 championship loss to Saint Louis in 2019, Bona will have a brand new bench in the coming campaign.
But for as unsettling as that might ordinarily be, it’s a welcomed wrinkle in this case, and for two reasons: 1. It almost certainly made a significant upgrade from last season, trading a pair of juco transfers and a three-year guy who almost never played for two ACC transfers and a junior college big man who had high-major offers coming out of high school. And 2. This group won’t have to do the heavy lifting until 2022-23.
Currently, the Bonnies have four new players with four scholarships remaining after the latest departure – Alpha Okoli, who played his part for three seasons, but presumably wanted a chance to see the floor in his final year. And all four have since signed their National Letters of Intent
And now that they’re officially on board, here’s what Schmidt had to say about each:
Quadry Adams, 6-3, St. Thomas Aquinas HS (N.J.), Wake Forest
(Will have four years of eligibility)
“Quadry is another important piece of the puzzle for our program going forward. He is long, extremely athletic and has a tremendous drive to play at the highest level. He is explosive and dangerous in the open floor, can score in multiple ways and is a tremendous defender. He will complement the guards we have very well and enhance our backcourt both in the immediate future and down the road. We’re excited to have him on board.”
Karim Coulibaly, 6-8, Scotland Performance Institute (Pa.), Pittsburgh
(Will have three years of eligibility)
“Karim is a huge addition to our roster. He is a player who has a great skill set in the post, can stretch the floor with his shot-making ability, can guard multiple positions and gives us another strong rebounder and shot-blocker. He also brings the experience of playing at a tremendously high level, both in international tournaments and seeing the competition night in and night out in the ACC the past two years. We are extremely happy to add him to our program.”
Oluwasegun Durosinmi, 6-9, Virginia Academy, Harcum College (Pa.)
(Will have four years of eligibility)
“Duro brings an outstanding amount of athleticism and intangibles you just can’t teach. He has tremendous God-given abilities as well as the desire to continue to learn and get better. He has good touch around the basket and will be able to score in the low post. He wants to expand his game to stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter as well. His wingspan will give him the ability to block and alter shots and be an impact player on the defensive end. We’re really looking forward to getting him on campus with us and working with him on a daily basis.”
Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, 6-7, Cegep de l’Outaouais Collège, Quebec
(Will have four years of eligibility)
“Justin is a long, athletic guard who we feel is just scratching the surface of his ability. He has point guard skills that will make him a valuable contributor with his size and skill set. He can guard multiple positions with his quickness and length. We’re looking forward to getting him here and watching him grow.”
