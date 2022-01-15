ST. BONAVENTURE – The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.
There was the lingering memory of that embarrassing 37-point loss to Virginia Tech in Charlotte back in mid-December.
Then came a Covid-induced 25-day “no games” sabbatical.
Finally, there was the near-disaster on Tuesday night in Philadelphia when St. Bonaventure trailed LaSalle by 12 in the late going before clawing back for an overtime win.
Worse, any number of “bleacher coaches” were emphatically critical of Bonnies’ coach Mark Schmidt for playing his senior starting five for 222 of the 225 minutes en route to that 80-76 triumph, especially after a near-four week hiatus.
THEN CAME Friday night at the Reilly Center.
Bona was a shaky 9-3 (1-0 Atlantic 10) and hosting conference co-leader Virginia Commonwealth (3-0, 10-3) in a nationally-televised game sans students.
Indeed, the listed crowd of 3,512 was well below what would normally have been expected against such a quality foe.
Part of the reason likely was that fans had to show proof of vaccination to enter the RC and some balked. Then, too, the number of coronavirus cases have been escalating in both Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties which probably kept people away. And it wasn’t exactly a balmy night in the Southern Tier.
NO MATTER, Schmidt’s crew showed up more than ready to play.
After the first 2½ minutes, the Bonnies never trailed again and, post-intermission, kept expanding their lead,
When it was over, Bona owned an emphatic 73-53 victory that propelled it into a second place tie with Fordham (2-0) in the A-10 behind only Davidson (4-0).
But there was more to this unexpectedly one-sided triumph.
Suddenly, the Bonnies got their confidence back after a tough 29-day stretch and, against VCU, looked like the team Bona Nation had envisioned back in October.
AFTERWARD, Schmidt admitted, ““It’s the best game we’ve played in a while from an offensive and defensive standpoint … today it was a complete game. We didn’t play well against LaSalle, but we found a way to win.”
But he also pointed out, “Every game is really important, the La Salle game was really important (too). We always tell the players it’s important because it’s the next game. We only have so many games and beating a VCU is great, but we’ve got to beat everybody. Every game is important, especially in the conference … playing and winning at home is really important.
But Schmidt conceded, “VCU has been playing extremely well, blowing people out, and we knew the type of players they have and how well they’re coached. We knew we had to play our best to win and I thought we played a really good game.”
He concluded, “It was a good victory, I’m not going to say it was better than any other one … but we played well against a really good team, coming off those 25 days, and coming off the win against LaSalle when we didn’t play great – we didn’t have our legs, which is understandable. But beating a team of this magnitude, it says a lot about our team and our players.”
