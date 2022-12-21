A win could have salvaged a winning record in non-league play.

Instead, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will limp into the Atlantic 10 Conference portion of its schedule on a four-game losing streak. Scoring a season-low point total, Bona’s offense ground to a halt in a 62-52 loss to Northern Iowa at the Panthers’ McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

