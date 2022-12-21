A win could have salvaged a winning record in non-league play.
Instead, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will limp into the Atlantic 10 Conference portion of its schedule on a four-game losing streak. Scoring a season-low point total, Bona’s offense ground to a halt in a 62-52 loss to Northern Iowa at the Panthers’ McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Bona trailed Wednesday night’s non-conference finale — originally scheduled for Thursday but moved up due to the impending winter storm across the Midwest — for all but the first few minutes, but never more than a 12-point deficit in the closing moments.
The Panthers kept a steady single-digit lead for most of the night; Bona made multiple runs to pull within one score in the second half, but never rallied all the way back.
“We’re just struggling offensively. We’re not making shots and it puts more pressure on our defense,” 16th year Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “The defense has to be the staple and it always is, but you can’t score 52 points and expect to win, especially on the road.”
BONA HAD four players in double-digit scoring, but none more than 12 each for point guard Kyrell Luc and center Chad Venning, and just five players total in the scoring column.
UNI averages 71 points per game, but didn’t need nearly that much on Wednesday.
“We couldn’t score and when you can’t score it puts more pressure on the defense, and we broke down at times,” Schmidt said. “But when you hold that team to 62 points, it gives yourself a legitimate chance to win, we just … we couldn’t score tonight. They did a good job of doubling Chad. We just couldn’t score, that was the difference. I thought we competed, I thought we defended well enough (Bona held UNI leading scorer Bowen Born to 14 points, six below his average on 4-of-10 shooting). We had some breakdowns but that’s going to happen with a young team.
“But we just couldn’t score and that put so much more pressure on our defense.”
Northern Iowa sophomore guard/forward Tytan Anderson punished Bona with his season-high of 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds.
The Panthers held a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint and 14-4 in points off turnovers. UNI took triple Bona’s free throw attempts (six to 19).
“We don’t have good spacing, they’re laning some guys that can’t shoot,” Schmidt said of the lack of paint scoring. “So they’re scouting us, so we’ve got to make some adjustments. But we’ve got to get the ball into the paint and we’ve got to get to the foul line more. That will help our offense when we’re struggling.”
UNI HELD a 28-22 halftime lead, holding the Bonies scoreless for more than six minutes late in the first half until a Luc 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.
The Panthers (5-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) again stretched their lead as much as nine early in the second half, but Bona charged back as close as 37-36 on a Yann Farell jumper with 13:31 remaining. The Bonnies, however, never found a tying (or go-ahead basket). Trailing 48-45 with eight minutes remaining, Bona fell behind on the wrong end of a 14-5 run capped by two free throws with 1:44 remaining for a 62-50 deficit.
The Bonnies finished shooting just 36.8% from the field and 23.3% from 3-point range. Luc and Venning led with 12 points each; Yann Farell had 11 points and eight rebounds before fouling out after 21 minutes on the court. Daryl Banks III had 10 points and Moses Flowers, playing 29 minutes off the bench, scored seven.
THE WEATHER forecast pushed Bona into playing two games in just over 48 hours, starting Monday night at Siena. Now, the young Bonnies have some time off to correct mistakes.
The Bonnies (6-7) are now off for more than a week until their Atlantic 10 opener on New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. against Massachusetts at the Reilly Center.
The last time Bona lost four in a row, it was a similar point in a transition season: midway through 2018-19 — the freshman year for Bona’s previous core including Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi — when the Bonnies lost their last four in non-conference, then their A-10 opener. That team, however, finished 12-6 in conference play and won two games at the Barclays Center to reach the Atlantic 10 championship game.
Falling to 6-7, Bona finished the non-conference schedule with a losing record for just the third time in Schmidt’s tenure, following his first year (2007-08) and ‘18-’19.
Schmidt expected ups and downs with a virtually brand-new squad, downplaying any frustration at this point in the season.
“As I’ve said from the very beginning, we’re going to take two steps forward, one step back and we’re going to look good at times and we’re not going to look good at times,” Schmidt said. “That’s just how it is. We’ve got a young team that’s still trying to figure out what their identity is. So we’ve just got to continue to work at it.”