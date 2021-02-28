PHILADELPHIA – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team succumbed to a big second half from La Salle in dropping its regular season finale, 77-51, on Sunday at Tom Gola Arena.
Bona was within two with 14 seconds remaining in the first half and trailed by just five at the break after La Salle’ Molly Masciantonio drained a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to make it 34-29. But the Explorers used a big third quarter to take control and ultimately evened the season series after the Bonnies beat La Salle 65-60 in the Reilly Center back in January.
Tori Harris recorded a team-high 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Bona, which finished the regular year 6-14 (5-12). It was her fourth double-double of the season. Emily Calabrese hauled in a season-high 12 rebounds.
La Salle carried its momentum from Masciantonio’s trey into the third quarter, opening the half on a 17-2 run to push its lead to 20 (51-31). The Explorers outscored Bona 22-8 in the period and 43-22 for the half. Their largest lead was the final score, which came on a Kayla Braxton-Young 3 with 28 seconds left.
Claire Jacobs totaled 20 points, including a 4-of-4 effort from distance for La Salle (11-13, 7-10).
Bona finished 13th in the standings and will play 12th-seeded Davidson (8-13, 5-10) on Wednesday, March 10 (1 p.m.) at VCU’s Siegel Center in the first round of the A-10 Tournament. The Bonnies beat the Wildcats in back-to-back games, 71-58 on Feb. 7 and 71-63 on Feb. 8, both at the Reilly Center.
The winner of the game will play No. 5 VCU (12-10, 10-5) on Thursday at 2 p.m.