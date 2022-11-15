The young St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, against a veteran, successful South Dakota State squad in its own backyard, did a lot of good things.
It forced a head-turning 25 turnovers. It held last year’s national leaders in 3-point percentage to just 3-of-16 from beyond the arc. It was active on defense. It received admirable efforts from both Kyrell Luc and Yann Farell, who kept the Bonnies in it.
On any other night, and perhaps later this season, that’s probably enough to win this game. On this night, however, Bona wasn’t just battling the Jackrabbits. It was also taking on itself, the officials and, again, its own inexperience.
And it was the latter, in particular, that loomed largest in a 66-62 non-conference loss before 3,093 observers inside the vintage and unique Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Tuesday night.
The numbers in this unsightly, at times bizarre basketball game, were mostly jarring.
The Bonnies were whistled for 26 fouls to SDSU’s 10, and though some of that could be attributed to the Jackrabbits’ aggressiveness in the post, and Bona’s lack thereof, the rest appeared somewhat slanted in the home state’s favor. That seemed particularly true on two late offensive foul calls that disqualified a pair of Bona centers and the non-call on a Luc steal and fastbreak dash, when he drew contact at the rim in a four-point game with 1:23 remaining, but no whistle followed, drawing the ire of the Bona bench.
That led to South Dakota State shooting 25-of-30 at the free throw line compared to 6-for-8 for the Bonnies.
Then, too, the teams combined for 43 giveaways, as Bona committed 18 of its own.
Still, despite it all, coach Mark Schmidt’s team had a chance. With 59 seconds left, Daryl Banks III, who finished with 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting, drilled a 3-pointer to pull Bona to within 61-60. And much like with Canisius, this game was its own for the taking. But just like on Saturday, things came undone down the stretch.
From there, Bona fouled on a steal attempt, missed a great go-ahead 3-point look from Farell, who’d been 4-of-7 from deep to that point, and was whistled for a dead ball with 10 seconds left. The defending Summit League champion Jackrabbits (2-1) made 5-of-the-6 ensuing free throws to hang on. The Bonnies (1-2), meanwhile, fell below .500 for the first time since they were 3-4 after a 1-4 start in 2019-20.
Afterward, despite the glaring disparity, Schmidt was in no mood to pin this one on the officials.
“We didn’t lose because of the refs,” he said flatly.
Instead, the 16th-year coach summarized the difference thusly: “With good teams, with veteran teams, games always come down to the last three, four, five possessions. You gotta make sure you win those three, four possessions. It’s a one-point game with 50 seconds left and we go for a steal and we foul. And then with 10 seconds left … you can’t foul on a dead ball.
“Really, it’s a one-point game with 50 seconds left and what we needed was a solid stop, and if someone told me that we were gonna have the ball down one to win the game, that’s what we needed. But our inexperience, we went for a steal, we fouled and now we’re down three and that’s the game.”
He added, “We had a decent effort, we just didn’t execute when we needed to execute.”
If a foul is called on Luc’s breakaway layup attempt and he makes both free throws, it’s 61-59 with 1:23 remaining. But the Bonnies were equally responsible for not being in position for the upset victory.
Bona forced 25 turnovers, but came away with just 15 points off those giveaways, enduring too many empty possessions and shooting just 38 percent for the game. Its centers, after an encouraging effort against Canisius, combined for just six points as they battled foul trouble, with the trio of Matt Dentlinger (16 points, 8 rebounds), William Kyle III (6 points) and Luke Appel (9 points) giving SDSU more inside.
As Schmidt noted, only Luc and Banks III got to the line.
Luc was again the catalyst, finishing with 17 points, five assists and six steals while spurring a first-half run that turned an eight-point deficit into a 32-30 halftime lead, which Bona was able to stretch to nine early in the second period before the Jackrabbits made a run of their own to retake the lead. Farell had his first great game in a Bona uniform, recording a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
But again, this largely came down to a few missed opportunities in that final four-minute segment.
“We just gotta get to the foul line more; we gotta be more aggressive,” Schmidt said, before adding of Farell, “He played decently, he hit some big shots. We executed the play to get him a wide-open 3, and as I told the team, we didn’t play well, but in that instance we really executed, and I don’t complain when we execute and miss a shot.
“It was a good shot, it was a good look. He’s coming into his own, he’s still a freshman. He’s getting better and we need him to get better.”
And even with Luc’s six steals and 11 for the game, Bona is still in need of being more cohesive at both ends, Schmidt said.
“We just gotta be more committed and more connected,” he noted. “More disciplined. (Luc) can go for some steals, but at the same time, we need him to be in the pack line and be a little bit more solid. He gives us some energy, some quickness on the perimeter, he’s just gotta be a little bit smarter, pick his spots a little bit better. And I think with experience, he’ll get better at that.”