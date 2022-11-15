The young St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, against a veteran, successful South Dakota State squad in its own backyard, did a lot of good things.

It forced a head-turning 25 turnovers. It held last year’s national leaders in 3-point percentage to just 3-of-16 from beyond the arc. It was active on defense. It received admirable efforts from both Kyrell Luc and Yann Farell, who kept the Bonnies in it.

