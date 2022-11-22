ST. BONAVENTURE — It was exactly the kind of game the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team needed.
Individually, a handful of players seemed to turn a corner. Daryl Banks III had his first terrific shooting game as a Bonnie while exploding for a career-high 34 points; Chad Venning, in his first start, provided a notable presence inside, finishing 9-of-12 at the line for 15 points; Yann Farell, who was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week, continued to come into his own.
As a team, Bona produced its first truly convincing victory of the year, pushing a seven-point halftime lead to 20 and weathering a shaky final few minutes to beat Bowling Green, 81-68.
On paper, it has the potential to be a stepping stone-type triumph for coach Mark Schmidt’s young team, one that could give it a confidence boost in a week that ends with a showdown against unbeaten Notre Dame. But will that be the reality? Schmidt will be curious to find out when his Bonnies host Southern Indiana, in its first year as a Division I program, tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) at the Reilly Center.
“EVERY TIME we get put in a different situation, that’s going to help us,” Schmidt said. “You can only do so much in practice; it’s games. We’ve had some struggles holding leads, we’ve had some struggles at the end of games. I thought we did a decent job (against Bowling Green) — we got up by 20, but we relaxed a little bit.
“But we’re going to grow through the experiences we have during the games. … We came out aggressive, we played well at times, we made some inexperienced plays, but I thought we took a step forward. Now we’ll see how many steps we took forward as we go to play Southern Indiana.”
TONIGHT MARKS the second of two home games Bona (2-2) received as part of the Gotham Classic, which concludes Friday with the showcase contest against the Irish in Elmont. And though it comes before the RC audience against a team still early in its transition to the D-I level, this is no throwaway contest.
The Screaming Eagles (2-2), now part of the Ohio Valley Conference, hung with both Missouri (97-91) and ND (82-70), outscoring both in the second half after trailing by double digits at halftime, and topped Southern Illinois by 18 for its first D-I win. And they’ve positioned themselves to at least be competitive out of the D-I gate through a mix of high-level transfers and holdovers from one of the top D-II programs in the nation.
USI has four double-digit scorers, highlighted by Youngstown State transfer guard Jelani Simmons (17 points, 5 rebounds) and 6-foot-8 Nebraska transfer Trevor Lakes (11 points, 5 rebounds). Behind that group, which also includes returning 6-foot-9 forward Jacob Polakovich (12 points), it’s averaging 80 points per game.
Most notably are these numbers: Due to being in a probationary period, the Screaming Eagles’ stats don’t count on the official NCAA website, but if they did, they’d be sixth in the nation in 3-point percentage (42-of-92, .457) and 32nd in 3s per game (10.2, with three guys already between nine and 12 on the year).
“They’ve got a bunch of really good players,” Schmidt said. “All transfers, athletic, guys that can shoot the ball, guys that can attack the basket, guys that are really good in the open court, a 4-man (Lakes) that can really shoot the ball.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons, and they’re successful. They’ve been Division II national champs (back in 1995, and they’ve been strong ever since), they know how to win. … It’s a really good team and we gotta play our ‘A’ game if we want to win.”
FOR A still-developing Bona team, this is an opponent it certainly can’t overlook. Southern Indiana, chosen to finish seventh of 10 teams in the Ohio Valley, in its season-opener put up 91 points at Missouri, holding a 60-50 advantage after the break. Simmons had 23 that game while Lakes dropped 21 against the Irish.
When asked about the Eagles’ early capability, Schmidt noted: “They don’t have Division II players. You don’t go to Missouri and score 90 points or go to Notre Dame or beat Southern Illinois with Division II players. You beat them, or compete with them, with Division I players, and that’s what they have.
“They’ve got good coaching, a good system, the kids play hard. They’re a good team.”
But for the Bonnies, against a foe that ranks No. 198 in the KenPom projection, it’s also an opportunity — to jump back above .500 for the first time since beating St. Francis (Pa.) in their season-opener and to go into the Notre Dame game with momentum from a pair of home wins.
To do that, Bona (No. 133 in the KenPom) will need to do a good job defending the 3-point line, including shutting off drives-and-kicks and corralling the Eagles in transition. It will also need to see continued growth from guys like Venning, who, outside of South Dakota State, has given the Bonnies a little more with each passing game and, along with Anouar Mellouk, has the potential to establish more of an inside presence than Bona has had over the last four years.
“He’s getting better,” Schmidt said of Venning. “He’s not in the shape that he needs to be in, but he’s getting there. He still fatigues quickly when the game goes up and down. But we need a presence inside and he gave it to us …
“Any good team, it’s easier to score when you get the ball inside and they have to double down or they have to pay attention to it. … It’s important for him to be able to score for us inside. He did it against Bowling Green, and hopefully he can start doing that consistently.”