ST. BONAVENTURE — There are a handful of home memories that will forever be linked to last year’s uniquely exceptional season.
There was the frenzied and furious 26-2 run against Hofstra from last December. There was Jaren Holmes’ 38-point outburst against Saint Joseph’s. How about the 88-41 dismantling of George Washington, which included a 15-of-29 effort from 3-point range?
In each instance, for the privileged few who were present, the reaction the same:
“Can you imagine if the fans were here?”
No segment of last year’s St. Bonaventure basketball campaign warranted more of a “what if,” however, than Jan 20, 2021, when it hosted VCU. That, of course, was the night Bona managed to turn a 15-point halftime deficit into a convincing 16-point victory with one of the single best halves of the Mark Schmidt era.
WITH 13 minutes left in that one, Kyle Lofton had a steal near midcourt and sent up a pass to Holmes, who threw up a lob to Jalen Adaway. The junior forward finished the alley-oop dunk to give Bona its first lead, 48-46, and force the Rams into a timeout.
That might well have been the crescendo to the regular season, the kind of moment that would have brought out the absolute best in the Reilly Center. But for as special as that second half was, there was just one problem:
There was nobody, save for a handful of media members up in the rafters and a few gameday operations folks, there to see it.
And that’s something the Bonnies hope, and expect, will be different in 2021-22.
“Last year, we had a great year, but it was bittersweet,” Schmidt acknowledged. “The great thing about Bonaventure is our community, and our community supports us 100 percent. They live and die Bonaventure basketball … and for them not to be able to experience what we experienced was terrible, awful.
“The Reilly Center is one of the greatest places to play in college basketball, and for our guys not to have experienced that last year was a disappointment. So to have everybody back and make it the Reilly Center that everybody in the country knows it is … it’s going to be special.”
BONA HAS yet to issue a definitive statement on what exactly the attendance situation will be for the coming season — if it’ll allow full capacity or close to it, or if there will be a mask or vaccine mandate in place.
But season tickets have been on sale from the beginning and single-game seats went up for purchase this week. It also had a bit of a dress rehearsal for the return of fans just last night, when it welcomed several hundred for its annual Fan Jam event.
But given the forward progress of things — all NBA venues are allowing full capacity under varying requirements and vaccine numbers continue to rise — the belief is that the RC will be packed to the brim come Nov. 9 against Siena.
And that’s made for one more almost universally-held response:
“Can you imagine what it will be like in a packed Reilly Center, after a year off, welcoming back this team from what it accomplished last season, as a banner comes down, ahead of one of the most anticipated seasons in program history?”
For the original core of Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch, it will mark a welcomed return from what it knew before, the peak for which may have come in December 2019, when Bona battered Hofstra before both the Final Four and All-Time teams and danced in celebration with a sold-out audience, barely three months before everyone’s lives changed forever.
For Adaway, whose first season on the court came during the fan-less pandemic year, and the Bonnies’ eight newcomers, it will represent a first full taste of the RC mystique, one of the truly special atmospheres in college hoops that fell silent last year.
“(I’m) very excited,” Adaway said. “My sit-out year here, just seeing how electric this place can get, it’s something that I’ve always looked forward to. To think going into this season I get the opportunity along with the rest of my teammates … it’s something that you can’t put into words. But we’ve been working as hard as possible, we’re ready for it, we’re prepared for it and its something that’s just going to be really exciting.”
ON TUESDAY, Schmidt was asked by a Siena beat writer about Bona playing the rival Saints, with the Franciscan Cup on the line, in the season-opener, in its first game as a nationally ranked team.
The 15th-year coach acknowledged just how good the series has been and how dangerous the Saints can often be. He and his players also addressed just how excited they are for a potentially full return to normal — no starts and stops, no games canceled mere hours before tip, no abrupt schedule changes.
A full 30-plus games.
More than anything, however, they’re looking forward to finally being able to play in front of the Bona faithful again, to have that VCU moment met with the raucous RC pop the building is accustomed to.
“The Reilly Center is going to be sold out (Nov. 9),” Schmidt hoped out loud. “It will give our guys a chance, especially our younger guys, to see what it’s really like to play in the RC; for our veteran guys who didn’t have a chance last year, to get that feeling back …
“(It’s going to be special) for the coaches, but more for the players. For them to experience a Saturday night in the Reilly Center, there’s nothing like it. Hopefully we have that opportunity.”
