When the National Invitation Tournament announced its bracket last Sunday evening, my first reaction was relief … the Bonnies were getting a second chance. But that response was quickly followed by a sobering thought: talk about setting a team up for failure.
There was the realization that 50 hours after receiving its bid, St, Bonaventure would be heading three-quarters of the way across the country, with precious little practice or preparation time, to play a solid, physical Colorado team on its home court … at altitude. And, oh yeah, the Bonnies were coming off a 57-56 heartbreaker to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals when captain Kyle Lofton, the team’s best foul shooter, missed both attempts with 1.8 seconds remaining and turned a potential win, or at very least a tie to send it to OT, into a crushing defeat.
Oddsmakers favored the Buffaloes by four, which made me laugh. Given the obstacles Bona faced, the margin should have been 10 … circumstantially, this game screamed blowout.
BUT A funny thing happened Tuesday night in Boulder. Somebody forgot to tell coach Mark Schmidt and his senior-laden Bonnies they weren’t supposed to win. And, in the process, they produced a victory that will take its place among the program’s all-time postseason tournament triumphs, along with beating UCLA in the NCAA’s First Four in 2018 and the four consecutive tense wins over Rutgers, Oregon, Villanova and Houston – by a total of 12 points – en route to the 1977 NIT title at Madison Square Garden.
Oh, there was plenty of reason for anxiety at CU’s Events Center two nights ago. The Bonnies jumped to an eight-point lead a mere 2½ minutes in and were down only three at intermission. But when the Buffaloes expanded the margin to 46-36 early in the second half, it seemed time to realize, “Well, it’s been a nice season…”
But Bona wouldn’t go away. In a game that had seven ties and eight lead changes, it finally went ahead for good with 2:16 to play.
And, as the final seconds ticked off, the smile on Schmidt’s face as he turned toward a gaggle of Bona fans in the stands, said all that was needed about the stunning 76-68 victory.
IN A ZOOM call after the game, the Bonnies’ 15th year coach allowed, “We had a lot going against us … flying four hours, the altitude, coming off a tough loss. Give our (players) credit, they couldn’t have played better. It was a hostile environment, but (they) really overcame it.
“I was proud of (how we dealt) with adversity in the last week, getting this draw and coming out here. (Our players) showed a lot of maturity and really did a great job bouncing back (from the loss to Saint Louis).”
And all five of his senior starters contributed.
They played 186 of the game’s 200 minutes in the thin air of north-central Colorado. Lofton and Dominick Welch played the whole game, Jalen Adaway 39 minutes, Jaren Holmes 36 and Osun Osunniyi 31.
“Shoon” had a solid double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) with four message-sending blocks. Adaway had a game-high 17 points, Lofton scored 15 and added eight assists, Welch tallied a dozen points with eight boards and Holmes chipped in 13 points to go with six assists.
That’s as balanced as a team can be.
Schmidt admitted, “I’m really proud of them … we’ve got character guys. They didn’t feel sorry for themselves. We always have that 24-hour rule, win or lose. I thought guys showed what they’re made of. (They’re) tough-minded kids that overcame some adversity.
“We were playing in the NIT. You’re going to get knocked down, it’s how you recover. Some guys stay down, and some guys pick themselves up off the canvas and work. Those are the guys that are successful. Our guys showed tonight they can get off the canvas.”
As for the issue of playing in the mile-high atmosphere, Schmidt was dismissive.
“The veteran guys have played a lot of minutes in their career,” he said. “They’re used to it.”
Used to it, indeed.
Four Bonnies – Lofton (38.33-minute average), Holmes (37.80), Adaway (37.79) and Welch (37.27) – are third, sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively, in Division I average minutes played per game.
Thus, Adaway agreed with his coach.
“I definitely felt a little more winded (but) I don’t think it affected me too much,” he said of the thin air. “There were definitely moments where I had to stop and gather my breath. But I just focused on each play and attacked it as hard as possible.”
And when the Bonnies meet Oklahoma in Sunday’s second-round game, altitude won’t be a factor … Norman is over 4,100-feet lower than Boulder.
