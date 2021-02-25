The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team closes out the regular season with a pair of road contests this weekend in Philadelphia.
Bona will first take on Saint Joseph’s tonight at Hagan Arena (6 o’clock) before meeting La Salle on Sunday in its regular season finale (2 o’clock). Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+. The Bonnies beat La Salle in the Reilly Center, 65-60, back in January and had their originally slated home date (Jan. 17) with Joe’s postponed due to a Hawks pause.
LAST TIME OUTBona split a pair of Atlantic 10 contests at the Reilly Center on either side of last weekend. It fell to Rhode Island, 69-49, last Saturday, before bouncing back with a 72-55 triumph over Duquesne on Monday.
Asianae Johnson had a game-high 18 points against the Dukes, while Olivia Brown (17), Tori Harris (11) and Emily Calabrese (11) also scored in double figures for the Bonnies.
WHEN IT MATTERS MOSTBona has been a different team during the month of February.
In the last six games, the Bonnies are 4-2, scoring 70 or more points in all four victories. They’re also shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36 percent from 3-point range. Scoring has come from all over as Johnson, Harris, Deja Francis, Brown and I’yanna Lops are all averaging over 7.5 points per game during this final stretch of the season.
On the defensive end, the Bonnies are allowing just 60.5 points and have a plus-1.8 scoring margin. Bona is allowing its opponents to shoot just 37.7 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
ABOUT SAINT JOSEPH’S— Cindy Griffin is in her 20th season at Saint Joe’s, amassing a record of 335-276 on Hawk Hill. Griffin has led the Hawks to 11 postseason appearances and is one of eight Division I head coaches to lead their alma mater to the NCAA Tournament as both a player and as a coach.
— The Hawks enter the weekend 5-9 overall and 3-9 in A-10 play. Joe’s won five of its first six games to begin the 2020-21 season, but is currently on a seven-game losing skid. The Hawks picked up A-10 wins over La Salle, George Washington and UMass. They currently sit 13th in the league standings while Bona has crept up to No. 11 (of 14 teams).
— Kaliah Henderson paces the Hawks in scoring, averaging 10.5 points. Gabby Smalls leads the team and is 10th in the A-10 in rebounding at 6.9 per game. Katie Jekot leads Saint Joseph’s and ranks sixth in the league in assists (3.9 per game, 55 total) while also sitting seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.96). As a team, Joe’s is third in the league in free throw percentage, shooting at a 71.4 percent clip.
SERIES VS. SAINT JOSEPH’SFriday’s matchup is the 56th meeting all-time between the two programs. The Hawks lead the all-time series, 42-13, and have won the previous four matchups. Last season at the Reilly Center, the contest came down to the final buzzer as Katie Mayock grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the game-winning layup as time expired to give Saint Joe’s a 61-60 victory.
The Bonnies last defeated the Hawks at the Reilly Center Jan. 27, 2016, 73-67.