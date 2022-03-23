Well, what does the National Invitation Tournament committee think now?
Despite the NIT’s best efforts to shaft the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team every way within its power – after issuing the Bonnies a bid – it now has the embarrassment of seeing the team that it treated as a second-thought bracket-filler in Tuesday evening’s semifinal against Xavier at Madison Square Garden.
That reality was assured last night at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena when the Bonnies rallied from five down with three minutes to play to stun the University of Virginia, 52-51, to earn the NIT’s Final Four.
SHAFTED?
Let’s review.
The Bonnies couldn’t have been sentenced to a tougher path to New York City than playing and beating three Power 5 conference schools – on the road – in a span of eight days.
They easily logged the most miles of any tourney team in a journey that started in Boulder, Colorado, continued at Norman, Oklahoma and ended in Central Virginia. And, along the way St. Bonaventure dispatched the Buffaloes, Sooners and Cavaliers in a tense trio of matchups, two of them one-possession victories.
But it wasn’t merely the fatiguing travel that put the Bonnies at a disadvantage, there was also the profoundly unfair scheduling in the first and third games.
After learning they had an invitation at 9 p.m. a week ago Sunday, they were forced to fly over 1,500 miles to just north of Denver to play the Buffs, at altitude, only 50 hours later.
Soon after that 76-68 win came a 1,400-mile flight from Bradford to just south of Oklahoma’s state capital.
That 70-68 triumph earned an immediate 1,250-mile flight to Charlottesville, Sunday night, giving St. Bonaventure a second long-distance trip to face a game in a span of under two days.
In fairness, the Cavaliers also played in the Southwest that evening, in overtime no less, against North Texas. But, at least, they were flying home, and had played their first NIT game on the UVA campus.
That the Bonnies were the only NIT quarterfinalist to have played all three games on the road, two of them with virtually no preparation or practice time, is an embarrassment to the tournament’s administration.
AND, SUDDENLY, the Bonnies (23-9), are one of 26 of the NCAA’s 350 Div. I teams still playing.
This is a school with vast NIT experience, especially in the days when it was THE college basketball tournament and the NCAAs were, oh, by the way.
Between 1951 and ’64, St. Bonaventure made it seven times and logged one trip to the semifinals.
Now in their 17th National Invitation Tournament, the current Bona team can make history.
It has made the semifinals seven times, but was a finalist only once – pending Tuesday – when it claimed the title in 1977. The only other close call was in ’71 when Bona fell, 76-71 in double overtime to Georgia Tech. That’s a haunting memory for SBU fans as, at the end of the first overtime, guard Paul Hoffman was fouled with the game tied and no time left and missed both free throws.
BUT YOU wonder if there isn’t different karma this trip.
Against Virginia, point guard Kyle Lofton was fouled on his shot with the Bonnies trailing 51-50 and five seconds remaining.
Yeah, that Kyle Lofton, the one who missed two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining and Bona trailing, 57-56 against Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals in Washington, D.C.
As it turned out, though, that heartbreaking loss turned into a blessing.
That early exit earned the Bonnies their NIT berth and it’s hard to imagine them still playing in the NCAA Sweet 16 had they rallied to win the conference tourney and earn a bid.
By the way, besides coach Mark Schmidt having been an assistant coach for seven years at Xavier, the Musketeers and Bonnies have an NIT history. They met in the 1958 tourney’s second round, St. Bonaventure falling, 72-53.
After last night’s win, Lofton admitted of his game-winning free throws, “I was hoping that it would happen again (getting another chance to win a game at the foul line).”
As for heading to Madison Square Garden, he added, “It’s the mecca of basketball and though I’m a Jersey guy, I’m only 15 minutes (from Hillside) away.”
