We’d seen this in spurts as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, bridging these very players, made its ascent from surprise Atlantic 10 Tournament champion, to NCAA contender, to top of the A-10 mountain.
Most are familiar with the plotline.
Bona gets off to a fast start against a heavily favored team. It brings a lead into halftime and perhaps even extends it early in the second stanza. It then ultimately runs out of gas as its opponent buckles down, reclaims the advantage and pulls away.
And so it was with Bona’s alumni team in its Basketball Tournament debut on Friday afternoon.
Brown & White, spurred by an early 3-pointer from Da’Quan Cook, who’d never even attempted one in his SBU career, jumped out to an early 12-7 lead. It went up 37-30 on a very Dion Wright-like floater just before the break and pushed it to 10 (42-32) on a Wright 3-pointer early in the third quarter. And that’s essentially where its highlights — and its chances of bringing home the $1 million grand prize — came to an end.
Bona went cold, managing just 14 points over the final 15:50 of game time. Team Hines, bigger and more physical, bullied its way to the basket and hit a couple of momentum-swinging 3-pointers. And when it was over, the Summertime Bonnies had come up short, falling to Hines, 67-56, when Justin Burrell knocked down a short jumper to reach the Elam-ending target score of 66 inside Ohio State’s Covelli Center.
FOR THE Brown & White and its fans, before that final quarter, when Bona was outscored 15-8, there were many merry moments.
Its starting lineup featured two Bonnies who reached the Big Dance (Cook and Demitrius Conger) and two more that SHOULD have done the same (Marcus Posley and Wright). Its players, quite pleasantly, picked up largely where they left off on their last day in the Reilly Center:
LaDarien Griffin with his blistering blocked shots.
Posley with his smoothness in the pick-and-roll.
Wright wiggling and waggling to the basket in all his unorthodox glory.
Mostly, though, this Round of 64 matchup provided an opportunity for Bonnies of slightly differing generations to unite as one, in the same brown uniform, on a national television broadcast for its followers to enjoy on a Friday in July. And that, not the final score, is what Brown & White will take from its initial TBT experience.
“We hope everyone enjoyed seeing our guys put on the Bona colors again,” read a post on the team’s official Twitter account. “HUGE shoutout to our fans and sponsors for allowing us to pull this off. It’s only the beginning … WE’LL BE BACK.
“Also, massive thanks to our players and coaching staff who worked their asses off all week and were as prepared and ready as possible. We definitely represented that Bona spirit today with toughness and hustle.”
ON A DAY where offense wound up being hard to come by (no surprise given that it featured a number of the grittiest players to come from coach Mark Schmidt’s program), Wright finished with team-bests of 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds.
Posley added 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, Cook had seven (all in the first 10 minutes) while Conger added six points and seven boards.
In true Bona fashion, it was far from pretty. But that, of course, is what gave coach Dave Moore’s charges a chance.
Brown & White proved that no matter how far removed from the program each player is, they still defend like crazy and crash the glass, limiting Team Hines, a team of US overseas all-stars, to just 29 percent from the floor (10-of-34) over the first half and 34 percent for the game while hanging close on the boards, 43-40. As part of that effort, and perhaps motivated by seeing one of their brothers in opposing colors, they held Hines’ Matt Mobley scoreless over 18 minutes.
FOR A half, anyway, the Bona alums were the aggressor and won most of the hustle plays, as evidenced by Posley chasing down what would have been a backcourt violation and turning it into two points.
They took a double-digit lead in the way Bona teams so often do: by defending, getting out in transition and limiting their opponents to one shot. And they did this despite being without two players who might have been difference-makers: Denzel Gregg, who sat out after suffering a knee injury earlier this week in practice, and Chris Johnson, a Canadian who ran into quarantine questions at the border.
But for as much as they were able to check those boxes in the first half, that’s the extent to which they dissipated over the final 18 minutes (via nine-minute quarters). Hines, keyed by 15 points each from Will Clyburn and Troy Gillenwater, had just three turnovers after halftime. Former Saint Joe’s nemesis Isaiah Miles hit a back-breaking trey with 5:21 left to make it 58-51.
And with the clock turned off in the final four minutes, up by that score and needing just eight more, Hines quickly finished the job.
No. 4 Hines will meet fifth-seeded The Money Team in Sunday’s second round of the Columbus region. Brown & White, meanwhile, will look to build off its inaugural showing with an even stronger outfit for next summer.
“I’m suiting up next year if possible,” former Bona star Jaylen Adams said while watching the first half from home, a sentiment that was shared by a standout teammate: Courtney Stockard.