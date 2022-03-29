NEW YORK — Its crowd was incredible, a sea of brown and white that was bridged in the end zone by nearly the entire student body.
It had a world of momentum on its side, not beating one or two, but three power conference opponents to reach this platform. It just seemed as though, with the likes of Jim Baron, the co-captain of the 1977 NIT title team watching courtside, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was destined for the same dream-like ending.
Only nobody told Xavier that, in this environment, it was supposed to play the part of another Power 5 victim.
Bona, after a season that had almost become defined by them, had one more momentous run in it after a lethargic first half, rallying from an early 19-point hole to cut the deficit to five with 5:38 remaining. Only every time it reached the cusp of completing the comeback, the unrelenting Musketeers had an answer.
DOMINICK Welch, who on this night took his turn in the spotlight, hit the 3 – one of his seven on the night – that made it a two-possession game, but Jack Nunge followed with a putback at the other end.
Adam Kunkel hit a massive trey. Zach Freemantle drilled a baseline jumper.
And ultimately, this is where the Bonnies’ inspired run ended, with an 84-77 loss to No. Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
“The effort was there,” an accepting coach Mark Schmidt said afterward. “We couldn’t make shots in the first half and they were making shots. Second half we got it down and … we just needed one more stop that would have really put a lot of pressure on them, we just couldn’t get it. That’s (how it goes). It’s not lack of effort; just give them credit, they hit the shots.
“We hit some big shots (later), we kept ourselves in the game, we gave ourselves a puncher’s chance. We just didn’t have enough.”
FOR MUCH of the game, even the idea of an exciting, back-and-forth affair, which is ultimately what it would become, was difficult to imagine.
Bona shot just 30 percent from the field and surrendered 10 offensive rebounds (and were outrebounded 26-16) in the first half, giving Xavier (22-13) – and all its length and athleticism – an 11-0 advantage in second chance points. It fell behind 33-14 late in the period and went into the break down 38-23.
For the game, it had one of its more forgettable defensive outings, as the Musketeers shot an impressive 53 percent, boasted five double-digit scorers, led by 18 each from Nunge and Kunkel, and, as Schmid noted, “any time they needed something, they got it.”
Still, the Bonnies, as they’ve always done, found a way to make it interesting.
Bona scored on seven of its first nine possessions of the second half to bring the lead below double digits. It shot a head-turning 63 percent over the final 20 minutes and scored a total of 54 points. And it received a stellar performance from Welch, who made 7-of-10 3s (tying a career high) while pouring in a career-best 25 points to keep his team afloat.
And yet, the Musketeers, who recently parted ways with their head coach and lost their starting point guard to a torn ACL, wouldn’t be stopped.
“I feel like when we would go on runs, we’d (defend), we’d (defend) and then we’d leave somebody open and they made the shot,” said senior guard Kyle Lofton, who turned in his own outstanding effort with 15 points, 11 assists and just one turnover. “They were making big shots when they needed to. Then they were coming up with some big offensive rebounds that also hurt us.”
YES, the Bonnies cut it to nine, then eight and, following a five-point push, got it to five in the final minutes, the capper coming on Welch’s fifth 3 of the game that brought the Bona faithful to a frenzy and forced a Xavier timeout.
And they, of course, had persevered through adversity before, not only coming back from a number of halftime deficits to win during the regular season, but thriving under challenging circumstances for their first three NIT wins. This was no different.
“That’s what I’m really proud of,” Schmidt said. “We were down, but if you were in those huddles, there wasn’t any panic, there wasn’t any panic at halftime. It was just, ‘we gotta play harder, we gotta play more together.’
“That’s what happens when you have mature men. They’ve been in the fire, they understand what it takes,” … but then there was that oft-used line about the big shots hit by Xavier.
NUNGE, the 7-foot Iowa transfer who grabbed six of Xavier’s 14 total offensive rebounds and hit his lone 3-point attempt, answered with the layup to make it 67-60. Bona continued to make shots, but never got closer than six the rest of the way. And by the end, Xavier had spoiled Bona’s bid for the program’s second-ever national championship … and Welch’s big game on one of the biggest stages.
“Probably not,” the senior guard said with a smile when asked if he could have ever envisioned hitting seven treys at MSG. “This is pretty much a dream come true for me today. Just playing at MSG, really the mecca of basketball … but I just go out there, play the game, try to run whatever Coach Schmidt calls, (within the) flow of the offense.
“The ball was coming to me and I was feeling good, I was knocking shots down tonight.”
And for as much as it might have stung in the moment, the postgame was as much about what Bona’s five seniors have accomplished over the last five years as it was about an NIT Final Four loss.
“We didn’t give up,” Schmidt reiterated. “The toughness of our guys was really impressive. We said after the game, only one team can win. These five seniors don’t have to hold their heads down. (I’m) proud of their effort, proud of what they’ve done here for the last four years, the legacy that they’ve left.
“It’s disappointing that we lost, but I’m not disappointed in our effort or what these guys have done.”