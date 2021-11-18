For all the valid concerns about slow starts, there’s long been a great advantage for this veteran St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team:
It does a heck of a job closing.
And the latest example, and most crucial yet, came Thursday afternoon in sunny South Carolina.
In an intense, high-level matchup that featured 12 lead changes and five ties, Bona trailed by a point, 56-55, with under seven minutes remaining. How did this group of battle-tested seniors respond? Much like in the Siena and Canisius games before it, it took over when it mattered most.
BONA SCORED on each of its next six possessions over the ensuing four minutes, highlighted by an alley-oop lay-in from Jalen Adaway that made it a two-score game with 2:37 remaining. It held a strong Boise State team to just two field goals over the final 7:11. And when it was over, as chants of “Let’s Go Bona’s” cascaded from the hundreds of its spirited faithful in attendance, it had secured its place in the winners’ bracket of the Charleston Classic, earning a 67-61 first-round victory inside TD Arena.
The 22nd-ranked Bonnies (3-0) will now meet fellow unbeaten Clemson (4-0), which trounced Temple 75-48 in another first-round contest, in today’s semifinals at 2 p.m.
“We have a veteran team, and I’m lucky to have those guys,” Schmidt said of his team’s continued success in crunch time. “They’ve been through it before. We didn’t panic, we just kept on working, getting some stops. We always talk about scores and stops, and that’s what we did.”
BONA MET the challenge of getting off to a better start, jumping out to an 18-6 advantage. It again finished emphatically. And in between, it weathered a series of scoring droughts with what it’s typically relied on: Defense, rebounding and savviness in the big spots.
Though Schmidt’s team surrendered nine 3-pointers to a team that had made just seven on the season, it limited the Broncos to just 33 percent from the field while holding its third-straight foe to 61 points or fewer (which matches last year’s Atlantic 10-leading average). Against a bigger team, it held a 36-34 edge on the glass.
Kyle Lofton had another tremendously Lofton-like effort, totaling 17 points and seven assists in a full 40 minutes. Jaren Holmes had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while Dominick Welch had 12 points and Adaway added 10, including six key points in that game-closing stretch.
But for whatever it managed -- or didn’t -- offensively, it again came down to what happened at the other end. Osun Osunniyi, a question mark coming in due to a nagging back injury, started and played 35 minutes, collecting four big blocks and helping Bona control the paint. Welch, amid another streaky shooting night, was critical defensively, helping to corral Boise State star Emmanuel Akot down the stretch.
Akot racked up 24 points to keep the Broncos in it, but had just three over the final 11:28.
“I thought a big adjustment was putting Dom on Akot in the last five or six minutes to get length on him,” Schmidt said. “We couldn’t stop him. But I thought we executed on the offensive and defensive ends as the second half went on, and it was a great victory for us.”
Another key, the 15th-year coach noted, was the fact Bona had just eight turnovers, which helped to keep a Boise State team that thrives in transition at bay.
“You think about it, they only had two fastbreak points,” he said. “That’s when they’re at their best. I thought we played a good game, not a perfect game, we struggled offensively in the last 10 minutes of the first half, we overcame that, and the defensive part of the game (played such a critical role).”
Said Osunniyi of what essentially became his first complete game of the year: “It felt good to finally be out there. (At) crunch time, to help finish the game with my guys. And I was able to contribute -- rebounding, defensively, just doing what I do. It felt good to be out there again.”
BONA, after a blazing start, tallied just six points over the final 8:32 of the first half, seeing a double-digit lead evaporate into a three-point (33-30) halftime deficit. It fell behind by as many as five (37-32) early in the second half. Once more, though, it rallied, and this time Welch was the initial catalyst.
He scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including back-to-back treys that gave the Bonnies the lead back.
“Huge,” Schmidt said of the senior guard’s effort. “It’s all confidence. He had a couple early that he missed, but I really thought that he made some big shots in the second half, and from a defensive standpoint, he did a heck of a job in the last five, six, seven minutes on their best guy.”
Bona is now one win away from playing for a Charleston Classic title. And it nabbed that first win with the help of a “home” crowd some 850 miles from its actual home. That outpouring of support, rare for an early in-season tournament, was the top story from a national standpoint.
It was, indeed, a neutral court in name only for the Bonnies.
“People are realizing nationally what the alumni base of Bonaventure is,” Schmidt said of the impressive turnout. "There may be bigger fan bases, but there’s nothing more passionate, more proud. People always ask about the Reilly Center, and I say I can’t put it into words, you just gotta see it. Just like tonight; you can’t put it into words, you gotta see it.
“We’ve got a great following … and it shows. It felt like a home game. It felt like the Reilly Center in Charleston.”