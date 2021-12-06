ST. BONAVENTURE — The festive atmosphere ended with less than a minute to play Wednesday night against Coppin State.
Point guard Kyle Lofton, the lynchpin of St. Bonaventure’s offense, jumped up to throw a pass, landed awkwardly on his left foot, and tumbled to the Reilly Center floor in pain.
Nearly 3,000 fans in the building fell silent realizing this wasn’t an injury the senior star would merely walk off.
The diagnosis was a high ankle sprain whose healing span ranges from 2-to-6 weeks.
Lofton maintains it’ll be two, but ultimately the severity will decide.
Meanwhile, this season of unbridled optimism over St. Bonaventure basketball, thanks to its five senior starters, was temporarily thrown into the limbo of uncertainty until his return.
As forward Jalen Adaway noted, “Everybody was wondering, ‘What’s going to happen to the Bonnies with Kyle out?’”
Well, one game into Lofton’s absence, Adaway took that question into his own hands … literally.
SATURDAY afternoon before a listed sellout crowd of 4,860 at the RC, with the University at Buffalo having just rallied from an 11-point deficit with under three minutes to play, the game was tied at 65. But, with a half-minute to go, the Bonnies ran down the clock, Jaren Holmes found Adaway with a pass outside the circle, and the transfer from Miami (Ohio) drilled a 22-foot trey with one second remaining for a 68-65 victory.
Of course, the two of them are seniors and have been there a number of times before.
And while that dramatic shot decided it, this game was ultimately won by coach Mark Schmidt’s instinctive use of his bench.
Holmes filled Lofton’s role, right down to playing all 40 minutes.
But his former guard spot was shared by Quadry Adams, the redshirt freshman from Wake Forest, and Linton Brown, the redshirt sophomore from Indian River (Fla.) Junior College.
They split the game, Adams scoring six points and grabbing two rebounds while Brown added 10 points, including his first two treys of the season, plus a couple of boards and an assist.
And there was a third contributor.
Center Osun Osunniyi had a big game (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks), but ran into a bit of foul trouble. That gave an opportunity to Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, the 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore transfer from Pitt. In 14 minutes he logged six points and four boards.
AFTERWARD, Schmidt admitted, “Both those guys (Adams and Brown) and Karim helped us win today.
“Linton played really well the first half, got some buckets for us, Quadry did a great job in the second half along with Karim, so we got three guys off the bench that gave us some production.”
But he conceded he’s not necessarily looking for specific statistics.
“It’s production,” Schmidt said. “They’ve got to be out there (due to circumstances) … but it’s not always points or rebounds. Quadry got some steals (and) he was really good defensively.
“Points help, but we really don’t have a number, but rather them being a positive when they’re on the floor. I thought all three of those guys did a really good job for us tonight.”
AND WITH Lofton’s return uncertain, the Bonnies will need that contribution as, after Wednesday’s home game against Loyola (Md.), there are road meetings against Connecticut (Newark, N.J.), Virginia Tech (Charlotte) and Northeastern (Boston) to close out the non-conference season before A-10 play begins Dec. 30.
“Hopefully (Saturday’s performance) gives them confidence that they can come in and be productive for us,” Schmidt said of his bench trio. “It gives the coaches some confidence that they can do it. It’s one thing to do it in practice and another thing to do it in a game.”
He added, “A game like this goes a long way. A great environment against a good team ... for them to have some success, that’s a positive for them and for us.
“I’m going to play the guys that help us win every game and, with Kyle out, it gives somebody an opportunity and, if you’re prepared for that, to have some success. Our three guys didn’t play perfect but they played good enough and it’s a start.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)