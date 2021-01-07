ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team opens its Atlantic 10 home schedule with a pair of games this weekend in the Reilly Center.
Bona will take on Richmond tonight at 6 p.m. before meeting VCU on Sunday at noon.
LAST TIME OUTBona traveled to Ohio to take on defending Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament champion Dayton Jan. 1. The Bonnies (1-4, 0-1) were able to pull within five points late in the contest, but the Flyers held on to earn the victory, 56-47. Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 14 points, all in the second half, while Tori Harris added seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.
ATLANTIC 10 RANKSThrough the first month of the season, the Bonnies are averaging 15 turnovers per game, which ranks third in the Atlantic 10. Bona also ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounds per game (39.0) and scoring defense, allowing just 63.0 points per game.
Junior guard Asianae Johnson leads the Bonnies in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game and is one of the more efficient scorers in the A-10. She currently ranks ninth in the league in field goal percentage (45.5 percent) through five games. Harris, a redshirt junior, ranks seventh in the Atlantic 10 in free throw percentage (81.2). The Bonnies’ leading rebounder, she also ranks 10th in the A-10 in boards per game (7.6).
ABOUT RICHMOND— Coach Aaron Roussell enters his second season at Richmond. He led the Spiders to a 15-17 overall record and a road victory over George Washington in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament in his first season. Prior to his arrival in Richmond, Roussell led Bucknell to four-straight seasons of at least 22 wins.
— The Spiders are currently 3-3 on the season (0-1 Atlantic 10). After dropping their season-opener to Virginia Tech, 85-64, the Spiders went on to win their next three contests, against Navy (65-49), Gardner-Webb (85-73) and William & Mary (72-55). Richmond, however, has lost its last two games, to Atlantic 10 foe VCU (73-49) and Howard (65-54). Richmond was picked to finish eighth in this year’s A-10 Preseason poll.
— Kate Klimkiewicz leads Richmond offensively, averaging 13.5 points per game along with six rebounds. Also averaging double figures for Richmond are Claire Holt (12.8 points), Addie Budnik (11.5 points) and Siobhan Ryan (10 points). Elaina Chapman leads the Spiders on the glass, hauling in nine rebounds per contest. The Spiders lead the Atlantic 10 in blocked shots with 38 while Budnik leads the league in total rejections (21) and blocks per game (3.5)
SERIES VS. RICHMONDTonight’s matchup will be the 25th all-time between the Bonnies and Spiders.
Richmond leads the series, 16-8, and has won the last five contests. Last season, the teams played a home-and-home series, with Richmond taking both matchups. At the Robins Center, the Bonnies forced overtime but could not rally in the extra frame, falling 63-59. In the contest at the Reilly Center, the Spiders led from start to finish, winning 72-58. The Bonnies’ last win over Richmond came at the Reilly Center on Jan. 31, 2016, a 66-43 final.
BY THE NUMBERS— As a team, the Bonnies are averaging 39 rebounds per game and have outrebounded four out of their five opponents.
— Senior Emily Calabrese hauled in five rebounds against Dayton, moving her into Bona top-20 all-time rebounding list with 525 career rebounds.
UP NEXTThe Bonnies remain at home for two more games at the Reilly Center. Bona hosts La Salle next Friday with tip scheduled for 6 p.m. Bona then welcomes Saint Joseph’s to the RC Sunday, Jan. 17, with tip-off scheduled for noon.