ST. BONAVENTURE -- There’s a telltale way of knowing the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is engaged:
It isn’t shy about talking a little trash with its opponent.
And Kyle Lofton becomes a bit more prone to receiving a technical foul.
“I feel like if we’re doing that, it’s like we’re locked into the game,” the senior point guard, after Wednesday’s 83-71 victory over UMass, said about the Bonnies’ proclivity for being demonstrative. “If we’re not doing that, it’s like we’re going through the motions. It’s nothing personal; we’re all having fun at the end of the day, both teams.
“I think it really helps us get motivated and brings energy to the team.”
For too many prolonged stretches between their season re-start on Jan. 11 and last week’s win over Fordham, the Bonnies appeared to be going through the motions. They seemed unmotivated; unlike the team that mauled Marquette, which was ranked No. 16 nationally through last week, in the Charleston Classic championship back on Nov. 21.
Since then, however, the entire landscape has changed dramatically.
IT BEGAN with their second half against Fordham, which served as their cold open, and continued with their first tangible “welcome back” moment: That season-swinging 16-0 first-half run at Saint Louis. And in these last four games, it’s become clear: The Bonnies are back to being the force we figured them to be, back to playing with the same swagger they had when they slapped around SLU in last year’s A-10 Tournament semifinals.
And if you need more proof, check the technical log.
Lofton picked one up for some extracurricular chatter during the Fordham game and earned a double T along with UMass’ Noah Fernandes for their back-and-forth on Wednesday night.
“It was all in good fun for both of us. We were actually laughing,” Lofton said of the latter, before adding with a smile, “but the ref said no more after this, and we kept going.”
That, along with its improved shooting and defense, is how you know that Bona is officially back to business. And, love or it hate, that’s the Bona it needs to be over this final month of the season:
The Bonnies who are flexing after loose ball tie-ups and and-ones.
The Bonnies who are blowing chef’s kisses after big 3-pointers.
The Bonnies for whom Osun Osunniyi has been two-hand jamming all over everybody, most notably Saint Louis’ Gibson Jimerson, for whom Jalen Adaway has been backing people down for turnaround jumpers, for whom Dominick Welch has begun to heat up and Lofton has been handing out assists like candy.
TO LOFTON, the source for such an emphatic turnaround has been internal.
“Like I said prior,” he began, before reiterating what he’d said after that 76-51 triumph over Fordham, “we stopped having fun before. We preach (to) have fun, play with energy, and we’ve been doing that. Obviously, it feels good to have fun and win, so just keep doing that, put all this stuff behind us and just try to build on it.”
Of course, to anybody who’s been following along closely, there’s also been a very clearly established external source of motivation.
For that entire month of mediocrity, Bona was the subject of an incredible amount of on-line vitriol from its own fan base -- some of it deserved, but most of it not. And nobody was safe: Coach Mark Schmidt, after leading the program from its last rites to three NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 years (and what might have been two more in 2016 and ‘19), was questioned; Jaren Holmes was called out; the bench, or lack thereof, became all anyone talked about.
This team’s heart, willingness and toughness were all cross-examined.
Throughout it all, the Bonnies were well aware of what was being said, they heard the noise, much of it coming from their own classmates. And now, they’re using it as added fuel to this latest February fire.
HOLMES, channeling his inner Javy Baez, who issued the infamous “thumbs down” in response to booing New York Mets fans last summer, flashed that same gesture during Monday’s win over Saint Louis. After each of these last three victories, as part of the celebratory video shorts the team tweets from its official accounts afterward, both Osunniyi and Holmes can be seen telling their previous naysayers to “keep that same energy you had before; you know who you are.”
In other words, don’t bother climbing back aboard the bandwagon now that we’re winning again.
Should that be where their energy is placed after each passing win? Maybe not so much anymore. But it is an indication that they care, that they’re focused, that they’re on a mission to be the team they were always supposed to be. And that, as it closes in on March, isn’t a bad thing.
Bona, as Schmidt likes to say, has stuck with it. And whatever issues might have existed before seem to be a thing of the past.
“You’re gonna go through ups and downs in the season,” the 15th-year coach maintained. “You gotta keep an even keel; you can’t get too high or too low, you just gotta keep on working. It’s like jump shooting, you can’t get down when you miss.
“Other people react to it, but as players and coaches, and as a program, you just gotta keep on working. That’s what we’ve done. Hopefully we’re playing our best basketball of the season; that’s the goal every year. Hopefully we continue to play, that’s what we gotta do … we gotta continue to play, play well and hopefully it’s good enough.”