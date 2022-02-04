It isn’t enough that it’s coming off a tough home loss after a mediocre month in a wholly uneven season.
Now, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is experiencing travel issues, as well.
Bona, per team personnel, had a nightmarish time heading to Richmond, having its flight delayed both for inclement weather and the plane’s mechanical issues. That led to several adjustments in its travel schedule, including the cancellation of its pregame Zoom session with coach Mark Schmidt.
The Bonnies, for a lot of reasons, could really use a victory, if only for morale-boosting purposes. Tonight figures to afford that opportunity, as they’ll be playing a team their core group of seniors has never lost to: Richmond (6 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN2-TV), in a Friday Night Showcase contest inside the Robins Center.
THE FIRST of two scheduled meetings, this one pits a pair of teams with a similar story.
Both Bona and Richmond welcomed back five starters, and with that, they were the easy preseason choices to finish Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Atlantic 10. Both, however, have struggled to live up to that billing, as Bona (12-6, 4-3) currently sits sixth after Wednesday’s 81-76 loss to Davidson and the Spiders (14-8, 5-4) are right behind in seventh.
The difference, from a larger standpoint, is that while the Kyle Lofton/Osun Osunniyi-led Bonnies have reached two A-10 Tournament championship games, won last year’s crown and played in the NCAA Tournament, the Jacob Gilyard/Grant Golden-led Spiders have mostly come up empty in four-plus years together, with only a trip to last year’s NIT quarterfinals to show for it.
The difference, more acutely? Head-to-head success.
Bona has won all three of its Lofton-led games against Richmond, including last January, when the 6-foot-3 guard sank a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left to lift his team to a 69-66 triumph in the same location as tonight’s contest. It’s won five-straight over Gilyard and Golden dating back to the Jaylen Adams-fronted 2017-18 season.
And for Schmidt’s group, if it’s going to truly finish strong over these final 10 games of the season, it might be critical that one loss doesn’t turn into a losing streak with back-to-back matchups with Saint Louis on the horizon.
OF COURSE, its own shortcomings aside, that could be a tall task.
And for two primary reasons.
One, Richmond, after an 0-2 start in league games (which included a head-scratching 83-56 home loss to Saint Joseph’s), is beginning to play like a preseason No. 2, having won five of its last seven, while coming within two total possessions of being 7-0, having been edged only by Davidson (87-84) and VCU (64-62). The other, as Bona fans well know, is that, when on, Richmond’s offense can be nearly as dangerous as the Wildcats’.
Though the concepts vary slightly — Davidson runs its 5-out motion offense while Richmond deploys its Princeton style — the idea is similar: the Spiders, too, surround a skilled big man with a quartet of scorers.
And those names by now have essentially been committed to memory.
The engine, of course, is Golden, the 6-foot-10 all-conference selection who’s averaging 15 points and six rebounds, through whom everything runs in the high post. It’s a team, coming off a 74-57 win at Duquesne, that also boasts the grizzled Gilyard (13 points, 6 assists, 3 steals), now the NCAA’s all-time steals leader, stalwarts Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod (who’s now coming off the bench) and one of the league’s rising stars in 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Burton (16 points, 7 rebounds).
BEFORE THE season, this might have been viewed as the A-10’s Game of the Year.
Here was a matchup between two of the most veteran teams in the country, both of which had seen previous success, as Bona went 16-5 en route to the Big Dance last winter and Richmond went 24-7 in 2019-20 before having its NCAA chances dashed by the pandemic. It was a pair of programs that had its sights set on a “Last Dance” type of run for its final-year players.
It’s also a pairing of two of the most successful, and longest-tenured, coaches in A-10 history, as Schmidt ranks sixth all-time in wins (257) and UR’s Chris Mooney fifth (302).
Of course, due to each team’s season-long inconsistencies, that isn’t quite the case in the present. But though it may not have the luster that was once expected, both matchups (Richmond is scheduled to return to the RC on March 4) could loom large as the Bonnies and Spiders look to at least play for a coveted “double bye” down the stretch.
IN THIS one, Bona figures to have ample opportunity to score against an average Richmond defense, and should have an important edge on the glass, as Mooney’s squad ranks 13th in the A-10 in rebounding margin (minus-3.7) and isn’t known for its prowess on the offensive boards. The big key will be having a good enough defensive showing against an efficient offense and a Spiders group that takes care of the ball, ranking No. 1 in the conference in both turnover margin and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Bona did just that last year, limiting Richmond to 66 points and a 6-of-24 clip from 3-point range. The Spiders’ leading scorer in each of the last two matchups was Blake Francis (21 points last year), the only truly notable graduation loss for either team.
Indeed, Schmidt’s teams have almost always done an admirable job of keeping both Golden and Gilyard at bay.
And if it can do so again tonight in Virginia, perhaps that level of road win could be the spark that ignites the Bonnies in the second half of the conference campaign.