ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure sports communications department knew it was a risk.
After all, its University’s athletic teams have been holding Senior Night/Afternoon ceremonies before the season’s final home game as long as anybody can remember.
But NEVER, after that finale was played.
However, that was the scenario Friday night at the Reilly Center before a sellout crowd of 4,860 observers after ESPN2’s national telecast of the Atlantic 10 matchup against Richmond.
And while the game didn’t mean much to the Spiders,already locked into the sixth seed of the A-10 Tournament, the Bonnies had no such luxury.
With a win, Bona would secure the fourth seed and draw the crucial double bye into the conference tourney quarterfinals.
But, with a loss to Richmond, and a home win by Saint Louis against Virginia Commonwealth this afternoon, the Bonnies would be forced to play in Thursday’s second round instead of a day later
So, yeah, there was something at stake for St. Bonaventure.
The risk?
What if coach Mark Schmidt’s team lost to Richmond?
Oh, there was still a chance they could back into a fourth seed if Saint Louis lost to VCU today, but that would have been 19 anxious hours to await their fate and that uncertainty would have put a profound enthusiasm damper on Senior Night.
NOT TO worry.
The Bonnies (20-8, 12-5 A-10) didn’t play their best, but well enough, to hold off the Spiders (19-12, 10-8), 72-65, in a game in which they led by as much as 10 and never trailed by more than three.
After the final horn, the sense of relief was palpable.
As one member of the Bona athletic department noted, “It was a risk having the ceremony after the game. The first thing we thought was, ‘What if they lose?’ They should be able to beat Richmond here … but they beat us there by 10.”
And had the Spiders prevailed, it would have been a disservice to Bona’s five senior starters for whom the crowd stuck around to offer a tribute.
The group – Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holes – form a quintet unlike any other that Bona’s hoops team has graduated.
Lofton, Osunniyi and Welch spent all four seasons with the Bonnies and Schmidt’s crew went 73-41 over that span with an A-10 title and a trip to the NCAAs. Kyle missed three games over that span, Osunniyi eight and Welch nine. Adaway, after two seasons at Miami of Ohio, missed four of 52 games with the Bonnies and Holmes, in three seasons at SBU, missed seven of 80 games.
But here’s what impressive.
Four of those five starters are 1,000-point scorers: Lofton 1,554, Adaway 1,193, Welch 1,127 and Osunniyi 1,045. Holmes has 956 and a three-game run in the A-10s would likely put him in the club.
AND, all five are entitled to play another year due to NCAA covid guidelines.
Small wonder, during the Senior Night festivities there were random outbursts of: “One more year.”
