Mark Schmidt remembers it well.
It was 12 years ago when former St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Jim Satalin recruited him to become affiliated with Coaches vs. Cancer, whose goal it is to bring national awareness to the disease and raise as much money to fight it as possible.
“It was June of 2009 and (Michigan State coach) Tom Izzo was forced to withdraw from the national tournament,” Schmidt recalled. “Jim, who’s very involved with the cause, asked me if I played golf and I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Well, we’d like you to fill in for Tom. We’ll cover your expenses and it’s not that far away, Inverness in Toledo.’”
Heading into his third year as Bona coach, Schmidt wasn’t sure what to expect, especially at a nationally-known course that has hosted U.S. Opens, PGA Championships and NCAA Tournaments.
“It was short notice,” he admitted, “but I jumped in the car and drove right to Inverness. The woman in the pro shop asked my handicap and I told her I was a legitimate 18 at Bartlett. And, she said, ‘Well, here you’d be a 22.’”
But Schmidt didn’t play like it.
On one of the toughest courses he’d ever played, Schmidt recorded “two of the best rounds of my life.”
Each day, he shot in the mid-80s and his handicap dropped the score into the low 60s.
His scramble team won going away.
“When I drove home,” Schmidt recalled, “I had won over $2,000 worth of merchandise and the guys on my team all said, ‘They put us with the right guy.’”
But that wasn’t the last he heard about that unexpected performance.
“A while later, I was playing at a regional Coaches vs. Cancer tournament in Rochester. I was on the putting green and (Jim) Boeheim walked by,” Schmidt noted of the famously golfing intense Syracuse coach. “He stopped, came back, pointed at me, and said, ‘You … people are watching you.’”
SCHMIDT, who has now been on the national board of Coaches vs. Cancer for two years, come Monday will be hosting his own regional tournament, the 716 Golf Classic at Bartlett Country Club with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
“We wanted to bring it to the 716 area code,” he said. “Last year, Niagara, Canisius, Buffalo and us were there and we had a really good outing. (Monday’s tourney) is a special thing and we’re going to try to run it just like they do at the national (event) but, only one day and a little smaller scope.”
Booked are 36 foursomes at $2,000 per group, many of which will feature a coach or celebrity.
Committed to the tournament are Satalin, former Bona head and assistant coaches Jim Baron, Pat Clarke and Joe Lombardi and other current and former regional coaches Jim Whitesell (UB), Reggie Witherspoon (Canisius), Greg Paulus, Jack Armstrong and Pete Lonergan (all Niagara), Jimmy Patsos (Siena), Mike MacDonald (Daemen, Canisius), Jeff Nix (Canisius) and Mike Langel (Colgate).
Former Bonnies Mike Gansey (Cleveland Cavaliers assistant general manager) and David Vanterpool (Brooklyn Nets assistant) are also playing, as are Bona alums Adrian Wojnarowski (‘Woj,’ ESPN NBA insider) and Chris LaPlaca (ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications).
Schmidt noted, “We’ll have a nice dinner with a guest speaker (Rayna Banks, former Bona softball player and current senior manager for features in ESPN’s Investigative Unit, will talk about losing her father, a huge Bona fan, to cancer) and an auction where Woj will bring some NBA stuff.”
Also attending the dinner will be former Bonnie J.R. Bremer and longtime SBU assistant Bob Sassone.
Combining the entry fees, auction, non-playing dinner guests and sponsorship of the tourney proper, plus hole/tee sponsors, the hope is that over $100,000 will be generated.
“IT’S A GREAT course,” Schmidt said of Bartlett, “and we have (Bona) celebrities coming back. It’s a chance to play golf, drink some beer and reminisce. We want to make it first class. Hopefully, this becomes an annual thing and it gets bigger and bigger. I’m excited about it.”
Frank Higgins, a Cattaraugus County legislator, is a tourney co-chairman along with Schmidt’s wife, Anita, and Joe Guenther, who have been assisted by Bartlett pro Dwayne Randall plus Matt Pappano and Alysha Giarra, directors of SBU’s men’s and women’s basketball operations, respectively.
Proceeds go to the Pediatric Cancer Initiatives American Cancer Society Goal Together national program, which then donates to children’s cancer programs at both Roswell in Buffalo and the Wilmot Center at the University of Rochester.
Schmidt pointed out, “Because of the pandemic, the American Cancer Society’s concern is that we’re losing focus on cancer and how dreadful it is. They’re trying to make an emphasis on, ‘Hey, this cancer thing hasn’t gone away … we have to stay on top of it.’ The goal is to try to find a cure.”
