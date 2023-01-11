Mark Schmidt cut to the heart of the matter in his Saint Louis postgame radio interview.

When things are going well for his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, he pointed out, as they did in recent home wins over UMass and George Mason, “we’re fine.” But when adversity hits, the way it typically has on the road, when opponents make their inevitable run, that’s when things go awry.

