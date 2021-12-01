ST. BONAVENTURE — That metaphorical chip, regardless of outside perception, has been there from the beginning.
Now, after several weeks in the national spotlight, it might be firmly back at the forefront.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, whether it should have or not, dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Saturday’s 90-80 home loss to Northern Iowa, falling from No. 16 to the second-highest squad on the outside. It was the subject of much weekend scrutiny, from everyone who described the setback as “disastrous” to those who were also stunned, but saw it more for what it probably was:
A loss to a perennial mid-major power that’s almost certainly closer to what it was Saturday than the 1-3 team coming in … and perhaps the greatest individual effort it will see all year.
Either way, the first outside seeds of doubt have been sewn. And so, the question entering what figures to be a “get right” game tonight against Coppin State (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) in the Reilly Center is: Have the Bonnies (5-1) gone back to embracing that underdog mentality?
“Yeah, we were never caught up in the rankings; they don’t mean anything,” coach Mark Schmidt maintained. “We’re just trying to get better everyday, prepare as best we can for Coppin State. All that other stuff, the noise, the media stuff, we don’t listen to that.
“I’ve said it over and over again, when they said we stunk, we didn’t listen; when they say we’re good, we don’t believe them. We just go about our business everyday, trying to get better.”
HOWEVER you viewed the NIU loss, this was a team that entered the year in the top 100 of the Ken Pom rankings, currently sits at No. 116 and will likely contend for its conference championship.
Coppin State probably isn’t quite that.
The Eagles, who have already played 10 games in three weeks in the low-major spirit of “anyone, anywhere,” sit 1-9, their lone win coming over future Bona foe Loyola (Md.), and No. 325 of 358 in the KenPom projection. Included in that are three losses to higher-level programs (DePaul, UConn and Virginia) by an average of 25 points.
Perhaps the most compelling part of the MEAC program is its coach: Former Maryland star Juan Dixon, who led the Terrapins to their only national title in 2002 and still stands as the school’s all-time leading scorer (interestingly, both he and Schmidt were coached by Gary Williams, the latter while Williams was at Boston College).
Schmidt, however, sees a team that lost its last three games (to Cleveland State, Canisius and East Carolina) by a combined six points and has mostly been competitive over a taxing first month.
“Our guys are totally focused on Coppin State,” insisted the 15th-year coach, whose team still checked in at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll. “They understand they have talented players, they’re playing much, much better as the season has gone on, and the last three games show that.”
“They could have won all three,” he added, while noting that Cleveland State was chosen to win the Horizon League, East Carolina is 5-2 and Canisius had a double-digit lead on Bona in the RC. “They have our full attention and there’s not going to be overlooking anyone.”
THE EAGLES, chosen to finish fourth of eight teams in the MEAC’s preseason poll, are led by a trio of double-digit scorers in guards Jesse Zarzuela (13 points) and Nendah Tarke (11 points) and 6-foot-7 forward Tyree Corbett (11 points).
They’ve also been solid defensively, allowing a manageable 67.5 points over their last six contests.
Mostly, though, this is a group that struggles to score, averaging just 62 points on 36 percent shooting (just 27.5 percent from distance), one that will be facing a top-tier defense that will be eager to get back on track after allowing 90 points on its home floor four days earlier. And for Bona, it’s the first of three remaining chances in a four-game homestand to build back that high point of momentum heading into its Dec. 11 showdown against No. 17 UConn.
The Bonnies will undoubtedly be massive favorites in a “buy game” (with no return trip) in this first-ever meeting with the Eagles. That should give them an opportunity to fix a couple of budding flaws, including offensive resounding and bench production. Bona received just eight total minutes and no points from its reserves after falling behind to Northern Iowa by 19 on Saturday.
“We need some more production from the bench and hopefully we can get that against Coppin State,” Schmidt acknowledged.
Of how important that component will be going forward, he added: “Having guys come off the bench is critical. The production doesn’t need to be points; it needs to be going in, getting a loose ball, getting a rebound, taking a charge. We don’t need guys coming off the bench scoring 25 and getting 20 rebounds, just playing their role. Hopefully those young guys will be able to do that for us.”
Bona, of course, would much rather be 6-0 and in the top 15, perhaps, of the national polls. But it has historically responded well in these situations (it has just three instances of consecutive losses since late January 2019), and has every intention of doing so again tonight.
“You deal with adversity in two ways,” Schmidt said. “One, positively, and the other way is just you lay down, and we’re certainly not going to lay down. But yeah, there were things that we didn’t do well and we need to work on, just like every game, win or lose.
“No one wants to lose, you’d rather win and make corrections, but we made some errors that we need to correct and hopefully we can do that (tonight).”