ST. BONAVENTURE – Two more pieces of the non-conference puzzle have come into focus as the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will take on Akron Dec. 15 and host Buffalo Dec. 22.
Bona is slated to face the Zips in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Akron returns 10 players from a squad that finished 24-7 last year and captured the Mid-American Conference regular season championship, including reigning MAC Player of the Year Cristian Jackson.
Game time will be released at a later date.
RocketMortgage FieldHouse is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will mark the second consecutive year the Bonnies have played in an NBA venue during the regular season – last year they secured a victory over Rutgers in Toronto's ScotiaBank Arena as part of the James Naismith Classic.
A week later, St. Bonaventure is set to continue its entertaining rivalry with fellow MAC foe Buffalo inside the Reilly Center. The Bulls are another team coming off a 20-win campaign, finishing last year at 20-12 along with an 11-7 mark in conference play. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.
The Bonnies are looking to snap a two-game losing skid against the Bulls after winning 10 of the first 12 matchups against their Big 4 rival.
SBU is set to play three games in the Mohegan Sun Arena Bubbleville Nov. 25-27 vs. Towson, Stephen F. Austin and Army. A fourth scheduled game against Vermont has been scrapped due to Vermont pushing back athletics competitions to Dec. 18.
Online streaming information for both games will be released at a later date.