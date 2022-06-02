ST. BONAVENTURE — Slowly, surely, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has been constructing what will ultimately become its most new-look roster since coach Mark Schmidt’s first year on the job.
Fifteen years ago …
Which happened to be the last time he walked into the home locker room and had just three scholarship players from the year before.
Bona added a heady point guard from Holy Cross, a skilled, hard-nosed guard from Hartford and an NCAA Tournament star from Saint Peter’s. On the prep front, it’s welcomed another Putnam Science product, which has paid dividends in the past, and a four-star prospect from Keystone Academy.
And it added another intriguing piece to the 2022-23 puzzle on Wednesday.
Noah Waterman, a 6-foot-11 Detroit Mercy transfer, has committed to the Bonnies, he announced on social media Wednesday. He’ll have three years of eligibility, beginning next season.
A Savannah, New York, native, Waterman actually began his career at Niagara, appearing in eight games in 2019-20 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury and later transferring to Detroit. In two seasons with the Titans, he played in 36 games (29 starts), averaging 10 points and four rebounds while displaying solid range for his size in shooting 44 percent (80-of-182) from 3-point range.
Waterman, in fact, is more of a perimeter player than a post-up big. According to Stretching the Floor, 65 percent of his shots have been from deep. In 2020-21, his first year, at Detroit, he shot an impressive 58 percent from distance (38-of-72) and made five treys in a game three times, including in a 19-point performance against Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.
Bona hasn’t recruited many players of Waterman’s ilk — a 6-11 forward who shoots more 3s than 2s -- under Schmidt. That’s due, in part, to the fact that guys with those skill sets have only just recently started to become more common. In that way, he’s one of the most unique additions of the Schmidt era.
Stretching The Floor described him as one of the “‘stretchier’ stretch bigs in the nation,” adding, “If Waterman doesn’t start, he’ll get valuable minutes at the 4 spot. Solid pickup for the (Bonnies).” Another college basketball pundit noted, “When healthy and with a sizable role, Waterman has real potential.”
Waterman is the eighth member of the Bonnies’ 2022 recruiting class and the sixth Division I transfer. In the last month, Bona has added plenty of size, including a pair of big 6-foot-10 transfers in Chad Venning (Morgan State) and Max Amadasun (Pittsburgh), plus Waterman. A program that already hangs its hat on recruiting length, Bona could be at its longest next winter, grouping that trio with 6-foot-8 redshirt forward Anouar Mellouk, rising 6-7 sophomore Justin Ndjock-Tadjore and incoming prep players Barry Evans (6-7) and Yann Farell (6-6).
Before committing to Niagara, Waterman starred at Finger Lakes Christian School, earning MVP honors in the Empire State Christian Athletic League in both 2017 and ‘18. As a senior in 2018, he averaged a head-turning 34 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks per game.
Bona still has two scholarships available for next season.