ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team has added guard Payton Fields for the 2022-23 season, coach Jesse Fleming recently announced.
"Payton is another great addition to this class," Fleming said. "She has won at a high level and we love her versatility. She is a glue player that can hit big shots and plays with a high level of effort. She is going to be a great fit in helping us achieve our goal of being successful in the Atlantic 10 this year."
Fields transfers to the Bonnies from Western Nebraska CC, where she played for two seasons under new Bonnies assistant coach and former Western Nebraska head coach Chad Gibney.
She appeared in 54 games for the Cougars, making 34 career starts. As a sophomore in 2021-22, Fields started 31 games, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while helping Western Nebraska to a 30-3 record and a national NJCAA Final Four appearance.
The 6-foot guard originally hails from El Paso, Texas. Fields was a standout at Pebble Hills High School, where she scored over 1,400 points during her career.
Fields averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.5 assists in 30 games as a senior in 2019-20.
She joins freshman guard Kirah Dandridge, junior transfer forward Flo Vinerte and freshmen guards Aaniya Webb and Breauna Ware as part of the Bonnies' 2022-23 recruiting class.