Weather Alert

.The combination of high flows leading into this event, recent rainfall, and run-off from snow melt may cause a few rivers and creeks to exceed bankfull. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flows are already high on many area creeks and rivers, and the combination of snow melt from Tuesdays warm weather and rainfall will cause water levels to rise again. This will bring the risk of flooding along some rivers and creeks due to high flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A half to one inch of rain that fell over the region on Tuesday, combined with snow melt from 50 degree temperatures, has led to significant runoff into area tributaries. This will result in rises on larger creeks and rivers, and potentially will cause flooding at some flood prone areas. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&