ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s the most asked question by St. Bonaventure basketball fans: How many of the Bonnies current five starting seniors will return for the Covid-19 mandated extra season come 2022-23?
The answer from that quintet has been a collective: “We don’t know.”
But they are also aware that this is possibly the “Last Hurrah” for Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes.
However, that’s thinking nine months away.
Of more immediate concern is Bona’s place in the A-10 standings, which is currently fourth, a half-game ahead of Saint Louis. The significance of that is the Bonnies are in a position – the Top 4 – to earn a double bye into the conference quarterfinals.
However, the Billikens have played a full schedule while the A-10 has decreed that Bona’s game at George Washington, postponed by Covid-19 back in late December, won’t be made up.
But what if the Bonnies are kept out of the A-10 conference’s fourth-place because they were a half-game – that wasn’t made up – from passing Saint Louis, which they beat twice?
HOPEFULLY, the point is moot and Bona doesn’t need that GW game to earn a double bye.
But, in the meantime, the Bonnies did their part … again.
On Tuesday night, before 3,833 observers at the Reilly Center and a CBSSN regional TV audience, coach Mark Schmidt’s crew (18-7, 10-4 A-10) dispatched Rhode Island (13-13, 4-10), 73-55, to maintain its place in the Top 4.
And the vehicle of the victory was Adaway, whose box score line included 23 points – two under his career high – six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
AFTERWARD, he conceded, “Before the game I was telling the (other) seniors, ‘Treat this like a tournament game.’ I made an emphasis, I wanted us all to be ready … we want to get that (tournament) feel … we want to have momentum going into the tournament and we’re trying to do that one game at a time.”
Adaway added, “ We’ve got it rolling right now and we’ve got to keep it going. I try to just live in the moment and take it day-by-day, but I think we all know our time (among the five seniors) is running (out) and we’re trying to leave it all out there because that’s the right thing to do and the type of players we are.”
Tuesday’s win was the Bonnies’ sixth straight, rallying them from an 12-7, 4-4 A-10 mark in early February.
“I think we’re playing with a little more passion,” Adaway said of the win streak. “We kind of woke up and said, ‘Look, this is it,” we’re trying to leave it all out there and we don’t want to go out with any regret … and we won’t. We’re just trying to play the best we can.
“We know that’s what it’s going to take when we play to our potential and going into the tournament we want to be as hot as possible. When we play like (last night) some games are going to end up this way (six straight wins by an average of 15 points).
ADAWAY added, “Any time you can build up momentum and keep it going … it’s really hard to stop a team that’s hot like that and is focused. We have mature guys and that’s how we’re attacking these last games.
“Some of us just kind of realized, ‘Look, there’s a good chance this is the last time we’ll be playing together on the same court on the same team.’”
And Schmidt admitted, “We have a veteran team and it’s coming to an end and there’s a sense of urgency and they understand what’s at stake. Our goal when we came back home (from a win at St. Louis) was to go 4-0 and our guys accomplished that.
“Now we’ve got to go on the road and play that much better against St. Joe’s and VCU (before ending the regular season at home against Richmond). We’re not finished, we can’t get complacent and satisfied, we’ve got to continue to work and that’s what they’ve done in this six-game winning streak and it’s what we’ve to continue to do.”
Especially with Saint Louis lurking a half-game behind.
