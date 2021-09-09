ST. BONAVENTURE – Defending Atlantic 10 champion St. Bonaventure heads into the 2021-22 season with high expectations and will have a national TV broadcast schedule befitting of those lofty goals as the Bonnies will play 13 of their 18 conference games in front of a national TV audience.
The conference slate is highlighted by Bona being a part of the traditional A-10 ESPN2 Friday Night Showcase five times. St. Bonaventure will take part in the league’s marquee game twice inside the Reilly Center – first in an A-10 Championship Game rematch vs. VCU Jan. 14 and also in the regular season finale vs. Richmond March 4. Bona will face Duquesne (Jan. 21), Richmond (Feb. 4) and Saint Louis (Feb. 11) in road Friday Night Showcase games.
The Bonnies will be challenged right off the bat, traveling to George Washington (Dec. 30) and Dayton (Jan. 2) to begin the A-10 portion of the season over the New Year holiday.
Bona fans will get their first taste of A-10 action at The RC in over a year when Fordham visits Jan. 5 before Saint Louis comes to town Jan. 8. Other home dates include: Saint Joseph’s (Jan. 29), Davidson (Feb. 1), UMass (Feb. 16), Duquesne (Feb. 19) and Rhode Island (Feb. 22).
In addition to their ESPN showcase games, the Bonnies will travel to La Salle (Jan. 11), George Mason (Jan. 26), Saint Joseph’s (Feb. 26) and VCU (March 1).
For the 13th straight year, the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+ as a part of the network’s Selection Sunday coverage.
In total, 11 games in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament at Capital One Arena will be nationally broadcast with the opening round games on March 9 to stream live exclusively on ESPN+. NBC Sports will carry the second round and the quarterfinals, March 10-12, and CBS Sports Network will air the semifinal games on March 13. The championship will be played in the nation’s capital for the second time in league history.
Last fall, the Atlantic 10 extended its long-standing agreements with all three media partners. This will mark the ninth year of the continuing deals with ESPN, CBS Sports and NBC Sports. Atlantic 10 institutions reside in states that comprise 33.3 million television households, approximately 30 percent of the total national media market. There are nine A-10 institutions in or adjacent to the top 25 media markets in the country.
“It’s exciting to be announcing a full master schedule for this season, given the challenges we faced last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I sincerely want to take this opportunity to thank all of our media partners for their tremendous support and the schedule they all will be broadcasting for the upcoming A-10 season,” sAtlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in a release.
Additional regional and local television coverage will be announced at a later date. All games not carried as part of the A-10’s national television package will stream live on ESPN+.
2021-22 ST. BONAVENTURE
ATLANTIC 10 SCHEDULE
December
Thurs., 30, at George Washington, tba, ESPN+
January
Sun., 2, at Dayton, tba, CBS Sports
Wed., 5, Fordham, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Sat., 8, Saint Louis, tba, CBS Sports
Tues., 11, at La Salle, tba, ESPN+
Fri., 14, VCU, tba, ESPN2
Fri., 21, at Duquesne, tba, ESPN2
Wed., 26, at George Mason, tba, ESPN+
Sat., 29, Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m., NBC Universal
February
Tues., 1, Davidson, tba, CBS Sports
Fri., 4, at Richmond, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Fri., 11, at Saint Louis, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Wed., 16, UMass, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Sat., 19, Duquesne, tba, ESPN2/U
Tues., 22, Rhode Island, tba, CBS Sports
Sat., 26, at Saint Joseph’s, tba, CBS Sports
March
Tues., 1, at VCU, tba, CBS Sports
Fri., 4, Richmond, 7 p.m., ESPN2