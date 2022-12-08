HINSDALE — Nik Bonney scored 12 points to lead Oswayo Valley to a cross-state boys victory on the road Thursday night.
The Green Wave beat Hinsdale 48-22 in non-league action. Tied 8-8 after the first, OV pulled away with a 12-0 second quarter.
Xander Pascucci led Hinsdale (0-2) with seven points.
Three-point goals: OV 1 (Skiver); Hinsdale 4 (Pascucci, Bergstrom, Wright, Richards). Total fouls: OV 4, Hinsdale 11. Fouled out: None.