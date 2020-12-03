ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team will host Marshall Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in what will serve as the Bonnies' 2020-21 home opener.
The Bonnies and the Thundering Herd will meet for just the second time with the first matchup between the two schools happening 25 years ago. The two teams met in a tournament hosted by Villanova on Dec. 29, 1995, with St. Bonaventure defeating Marshall, 84-73.
With the addition of Marshall to the schedule, the Bonnies are now slated for three non-conference games, including a Dec. 19 date at Buffalo and a trip to St. John's Dec. 22.