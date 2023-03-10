In another year, Mark Schmidt would have ended this night in his hotel room, scouting the following day’s opponent.
And if not that, he’d have been sweating out a potential at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Or waiting, with near certainty, to hear his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s name called on Selection Sunday. Or talking to his Bonnies about playing in the National Invitation Tournament.
On this night, however, after his group’s season-ending 65-54 loss to Davidson in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, it ended in a car, and a bit of a road trip, with an eye already on next year.
FOR WEEKS now, there were always going to be two ways to view this 2022-23 season.
The most pragmatic fans would point out that Bona, with an entirely new team that was constructed at the 11th hour, still won eight league games, came within a couple possessions of another 10-win season, owned victories over Notre Dame, VCU and Dayton and yet again finished above where it was selected in the preseason, albeit by one slot (ninth after being chosen 10th). And they would remind you: If someone had told you in October that this is how a rebuilding Bona season would play out, you’d likely have taken it in a heartbeat.
It’s the pessimistic fans who would have pointed out just how maddeningly inconsistent the Bonnies were all year, how frustrating it was to see a team that was good enough to beat the league’s two best programs in consecutive Saturdays also be bad enough to lose seven of its final eight. And they, too, would have reminded you: Schmidt has often maintained that “no team stays the same. Either you get better or you get worse.” And while these Bonnies didn’t necessarily get worse, they certainly didn’t get better.
So, which assessment is more accurate?
The reality is, there’s probably an equal amount of truth in both.
BONA, AS they say, was what it was this winter. For good and bad.
A team born out of unprecedented circumstances, one which came to be only after last year’s star-studded starting five went back on their commitment to return, Bona was good enough to hang in there, claim some memorable wins and keep things interesting until late February. A squad whose collective effort, admittedly, wasn’t where it needed to be at times, it also collected a number of unwanted firsts:
First Bona team to finish under .500 since 2012-13; first to lose at least 18 games in a season since 2007-08, Schmidt’s first year; first that failed to reach at least the A-10 quarterfinals (in a qualified campaign) since 2010-11.
Bona, in many ways, was a reflection of its star player.
Daryl Banks III was good enough to go for 27-plus points on five occasions this year. He was also limited enough to where he had five games of seven points or fewer and several other off shooting nights. In the end, Banks, in his fourth year collegiately, who came from the MAAC, was what he was: A quality player who struggled at times at the A-10 level. And by extension, so were these Bonnies.
If ever there was a season, however, in which Schmidt, his staff, the players and the program deserved a pass — especially when considering everything they accomplished from 2016-22 and what they went through in the offseason — this was it. And so, on Wednesday night, rather than scouting for a rematch with top-seeded VCU, the 16th-year coach, unfortunately, but perhaps even thankfully, turned the page.
IT WASN’T that long ago when this year-end situation would be fairly straightforward: Bona would graduate its 3-4 seniors, lose perhaps 1-2 more to transfer, fill its remaining scholarships in the spring and begin preparations for the following season. Of course, in this still-Wild West era of the transfer portal, NIL money and overall outrageous roster turnover, that’s far from the case now, as Bona, more than any other Division I team in the country, can attest.
Oh, all 11 scholarship players, given that none are seniors eligibility-wise, could return next year if both they and the coaching staff wanted it so. But these days, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that at least a handful of them won’t.
And for Bona, unlike last year, after a 14-18 campaign, maybe that’s not a bad thing.
Six of the 11 (all but the three true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen) have already used their one-time transfer, meaning, in theory, they’re the most likely to return. But is there the possibility of a grad transfer for the likes of Banks and Moses Flowers, who will be completing their fourth years academically? And what will those five freshmen, a group that includes reserves Barry Evans, Anouar Mellouk and Brett Rumpel, decide to do?
Perhaps the most (potentially) disheartening part of this season, beyond the losses, was that fans almost had to internally worry about the future of Yann Farell. Before, you’d simply revel in the fact that Bona had somebody as talented as the 6-foot-7 forward for another three seasons. Now, with every 3-pointer he hit, you had to hope that a potential check to him from Maryland or Iowa didn’t grow by another $1,000 (more on this and other potential roster movement in a column next week).
SO WHAT will Bona look like next season? Even Schmidt doesn’t sound so sure, making it seem as if there could be some moving and shaking in addition to potentially returning a core of some kind.
For the Bonnies, though, this mostly forgettable season is over. And now?
“Recruiting,” Schmidt said flatly on Wednesday. “I leave tonight to go recruiting. We gotta find some more players, players that are gonna stay. I think they realize now; this was the first time they’ve ever played in the Atlantic 10, now they’ve seen it, now they have to improve.
“The offseason’s always important from a skill standpoint, from a strength standpoint, so in essence they were all freshman, they were trying to learn, and they see it, now they gotta go back and work on the things that they weren’t as good at.”