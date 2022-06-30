ST. BONAVENTURE – The countdown to the 2022-23 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season has officially begun as the first action of the campaign has been announced with the Bonnies hosting Saint Francis (Pa.) Monday, Nov. 7 at the Reilly Center. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.
The two programs have an extensive history, meeting 44 times previously. Bona owns a 32-12 all-time series advantage. This year’s meeting will be the first between the Bonnies and Red Flash since a 92-82 Bona victory at the Reilly Center in 2016. The teams were slated to meet in 2020, but that contest was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Bonnies will have a new look this season, but aim to continue familiar success.
With nine new faces on the roster, including six with previous Division I experience, St. Bonaventure enters the season having averaged 20 wins per year over the past seven campaigns. The Bonnies also own the longest active streak of double-digit win seasons in Atlantic 10 play of any conference program, having accomplished that feat in eight straight years.
Three dates on the ‘22-23 schedule have been officially announced as the season-opener joins previously released marquee events in the New York City area when the Bonnies take on Notre Dame in the Gotham Classic at UBS Arena (Nov. 25) and later face Iona in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center (Dec. 11).
The remainder of the season schedule will be released at later dates.
Bona women’s Atlantic 10 pairings announcedNEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The 2022-23 St. Bonaventure women’s basketball season moves one step closer as the Atlantic 10 released the conference pairings for the upcoming season Thursday.
This year will once again feature a 16-game conference schedule, with the incorporation of Loyola Chicago which officially joins the league as its 15th member July 1.
The Bonnies are slated to play home-and-home series against Duquesne and George Mason for the second straight season. In years past, the league featured three home-and-home opponents.
St. Bonaventure is also scheduled to host Dayton, Rhode Island, VCU, Saint Louis, Fordham and George Washington at the Reilly Center.
On the road, the Brown and White are tasked with trips to UMass, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle, Davidson, Richmond and A-10 newcomer Loyola Chicago.
Head coach Jesse Fleming returns for a seventh season with the Bonnies. He returns eight players from last year’s roster, including senior I’yanna Lops who averaged 8.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while blocking 44 shots, ranking second all-time in Bonnies history for a single season.
Also returning for Bona’s are graduate student Nikki Oppenheimer (27 games), junior Maddie Dziezgowski (6.3 ppg), junior Tianna Johnson (26 starts), redshirt juniors Kaitlyn Parker (14 games), Claire Cody (14 games) and Mackenzie Smith (limited to four games) as well as sophomore Taylor Napper (17.5 mpg).
The Bonnies welcome five newcomers to this year’s squad in junior transfers forward Flo Vinerte and guard Payton Fields and freshmen guards Breauna Ware, Kirah Dandridge and Aaniya Webb.
ST. BONAVENTURE 2022-23ATLANTIC 10 PAIRINGS(Bold denotes home-and-home opponents)
Home: Dayton, Rhode Island, VCU, Saint Louis, Fordham, George Washington, Duquesne, George MasonAway: UMass, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle, Davidson, Richmond, Loyola Chicago, Duquesne, George Mason